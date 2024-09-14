Discover Athens Nomad Fest This September

Enjoy pleasant weather and empty streets

Find affordable accommodation

Experience unique events like the Athens Nomad Fest

In September, Athens offers inviting weather milder than the August heat. The city regains tranquillity as families return home for school and sun-seekers return, leaving behind fewer crowds. Rooms are more budget-friendly, making it a perfect time to visit.

What to do: Athens Nomad Fest

From 27th to 29th September, Athens invites wanderers and professionals to the Athens Nomad Fest. This gathering promises a rewarding experience for digital nomads eager to advance their careers.

What Awaits You

Inspiring Talks : Learn from industry leaders and knowledgeable speakers.

: Learn from industry leaders and knowledgeable speakers. Business Development : Acquire practical strategies for growing your online endeavours.

: Acquire practical strategies for growing your online endeavours. Networking : Meet and connect with fellow entrepreneurs and global professionals.

: Meet and connect with fellow entrepreneurs and global professionals. Creative Collaboration : Work alongside like-minded individuals on new ideas and projects.

: Work alongside like-minded individuals on new ideas and projects. Collaborative Solutions : Engage in mastermind groups to address challenges collectively.

: Engage in mastermind groups to address challenges collectively. Community Connection : Find your place within a community, sharing your goals and interests.

: Find your place within a community, sharing your goals and interests. New Collaborations : Suitable partnerships can propel your work forward.

: Suitable partnerships can propel your work forward. Social Enjoyment : Mix business with leisure through curated social events and gatherings.

: Mix business with leisure through curated social events and gatherings. Broaden Your Network : Foster meaningful connections with an exceptional community.

: Foster meaningful connections with an exceptional community. Boost Your Skills : Gather knowledge and insights to further your entrepreneurial ambitions.

: Gather knowledge and insights to further your entrepreneurial ambitions. Immerse in Athens’ Culture: Experience the rich cultural backdrop of one of the world’s most historic cities.

Accommodation Options

Athens presents an array of lodging choices to suit different tastes and budgets.

Luxury Stay

Experience lavish hospitality with a touch of 60s flair.

Enjoy high-end amenities designed for business and leisure travellers alike.

Delight in contemporary dining with scenic views.

Brown Acropol provides an elegant setting for a touch of opulence, echoing the cosmopolitan spirit of the 60s. The hotel includes 164 sophisticated rooms, a spa, and a rooftop terrace that offers panoramic views and a delightful dining experience.

Brown Acropolis panoramic views from the rooftop terrace.

Accommodation and Amenities

Brown Acropol, a newly inaugurated design hotel and the debut of Brown Hotels in Greece, draws inspiration from the city’s rich urban heritage alongside the charismatic aura of the 60s. The interior embodies a retro charm infused with a modern twist, presenting 164 thoughtfully refurbished rooms and suites.

Each room promises comfort and luxury, featuring plush beds and opulent bathrooms. Guests can relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying an espresso from the in-room Nespresso machine, or indulge in cocktails from either the hotel bar or the charming bar trolley within their room. Music aficionados will appreciate the vinyl player for a nostalgic audio experience.

Dining and Experiences

Dining at Brown Acropol is as much about taste as it is about ambience. The indoor restaurant promises a delightful culinary journey through contemporary dishes, while the rooftop bar provides an enchanting city skyline as a backdrop to an exceptional dining experience.

Beyond the basics, the hotel offers a variety of luxurious features. Expect flat-screen TVs with satellite channels, complimentary WiFi throughout, and much-sought-after spa services upon request. Dining services and other facilities cater to every need, ensuring a fulfilling stay.

Budget-Friendly Option: DAVE Red Athens

Ideal for business travellers and holidaymakers

Customised work-from-Athens packages

Emphasis on luxury and quality

DAVE Red Athens building facade. (Photo: Thomas Gerasopoulos)

DAVE Red, the youngest member of the “Sons of Brown,” promises an unforgettable, exciting stay. DAVE Red Athens combines affordability with style, offering a charming urban retreat. Visitors can enjoy many features, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a cosy massage room.

Still, the highlight is undoubtedly the rooftop lounge, which boasts a private hot tub and awe-inspiring cityscapes. The 87 rooms are adorned with exquisite urban decor and quirky touches, including a vintage playroom that adds to the hotel’s character.

Dave Red Athens: writing desk in the Foxy room. (Photo: Thomas Gerasopoulos)

Work and Live Like a Local

DAVE Red offers bespoke packages for those with dreams of working from Athens while soaking up local culture. These include a selection of amenities that cater to work, lifestyle, leisure, and wellness needs. The offer ensures guests can seamlessly blend professional responsibilities with the pleasures of living like a local.

Although playfulness is at the heart of the experience, DAVE Red does not compromise on service excellence. High standards are upheld with extras such as sumptuous beds, vinyl music players, Nespresso machines, bath amenities, bathrobes, and slippers. An array of rooms is available, allowing guests to select the one that best fits their needs. They also have excellent special offers that will make your stay more enjoyable.

Athens in September offers a blend of cultural exploration, professional enrichment, and relaxation—perfect for those looking to experience the essence of this vibrant city while engaging with a community of forward-thinking individuals.