ITA Airways Expands Flight Options to South America

ITA Airways has increased its direct flights from Rome Fiumicino to Buenos Aires as of December 6. By adding two more flights, the number of weekly flights between the two cities has risen to nine, giving travelers more flexibility.

In addition, two additional flights were introduced to São Paulo, bringing the total weekly connections to 14. These changes solidify ITA Airways’ commitment to bolstering travel options between Europe and South America.

The airline also maintains daily direct flights between Rome Fiumicino and Rio de Janeiro, offering seven connections per week. These routes now provide 30 weekly flights between Italy and South America. Passengers traveling between South America and Athens can also enjoy convenient connections.

A Modernized Eco-friendly Fleet

ITA Airways has expanded its fleet to 100 Airbus aircraft, which includes 61 new-generation models. The fleet now features narrow-body aircraft, like the A321neo, A320neo, A220-300, and A220-100, and wide-body models like the A330-900 and A350-900.

The addition of these energy-efficient aircraft reflects the airline’s focus on sustainability. These planes reduce fuel consumption by 25% and lower CO₂ emissions, underlining ITA Airways’ ambition to be recognized as Europe’s greenest airline. The carrier is on track to transition 90% of its fleet to eco-friendly aircraft by the conclusion of its 2023-2027 Strategic Plan.

Earlier this month, ITA Airways ITA Airways joined the United Nations Global Compact, the initiative that

encourages businesses worldwide to adopt socially responsible and sustainable policies. Andrea

Benassi, General Director of ITA Airways offered this to the press at the time:

By joining the United Nations Global Compact, ITA Airways reaffirms its dedication to contributing to the

planet’s sustainable development by integrating sustainability into our business strategiesCollaboration through synergies between operators in different sectors is essential to deliver meaningful changes for future generations. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITA Airways (@itaairways)

A “Made in Italy” Experience

ITA Airways takes pride in offering passengers an authentic Italian experience onboard. Collaborations with renowned Italian brands accentuate this commitment. Brunello Cucinelli crafted new uniforms for crew and ground staff. Walter De Silva designed the interiors of the new aircraft, reflecting Italian craftsmanship. Meanwhile, celebrated chefs create onboard menus, bringing a taste of Italy to the skies. Back in 2022 when the initiative was first revealed, Brunello Cucinelli had this to say about ITA Airways’ decision:

The idea of this stylistic consultancy with ITA Airways certainly stems from a common vocation (…) to represent an image of Italy that is recognized internationally as the cradle of a culture inspired by beauty, art and traditions.

ITA Airways aims to enhance service quality through these ongoing efforts while promoting Italian excellence worldwide.