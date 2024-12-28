Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community has unveiled (PDF) its latest project, Seafields, at Kiawah Island. This new senior living community will cater to individuals aged 62 and older, furthering the organization’s mission to provide exceptional senior living experiences. Bishop Gadsden continues its mission to provide well-being; well done.

Opening and Background

Seafields at Kiawah Island is expected to open by late 2025, marking another milestone in Bishop Gadsden’s 174-year history of serving the Sea Islands. The collaboration for this project began three years ago, laying the groundwork for a premier addition to the region’s retirement options. The Instagram shares below show the project nearing completion, as well as a few of the amenities.

For those unfamiliar, Kiawah was named for the Kiawah Indians, is a barrier Island near Charleston, SC that is now a premier destination for golf enthusiasts, nature lovers, and those who love experiencing flawless white beaches and the abundant wildlife in the salt marshes surrounding the island. This magnificent island once belong to the Vanderhorst family, but was later purchased by C.C. Royal in 1950 for timber operations. The Royal family sold the island to the Kuwait Investment Corporation. The island has since been passed to various owners including Kiawah Partners and South Street Partners.

Living Options and Features

The community will include eighty-nine independent living and sixteen assisted-living residences. The design and offerings aim to support an engaged, fulfilling lifestyle for older adults seeking quality care and amenities, which include a stunning outdoor, heated pool overlooking an expansive lake highlighting Lowcountry wildlife and the area’s natural beauty. Residents and guests will also be able to experience culinary opportunities that pay homage to the best of fresh local ingredients. There is also an onsite luxurious salon, yoga studio, and fitness center. Seafields will also feature an onsite clinic and physician services in addition to providing easy access to the much-anticipated MUSC Health Kiawah Partners Pavilion.

All of these amenities, services, and more are within walking distance of the 50 shops, restaurants, spa services, and boutique hotel accommodations that make Freshfields Village an outstanding destination for Island residents and visitors alike. Todd Lillibridge, Board Chair of Kiawah Life Plan Village, commented on this significant partnership:

Bishop Gadsden is a nationally respected leader in senior living. The desire of their board to expand their mission with our strong brand is completing our objective of ensuring Seafields at Kiawah Island is a success.

Lillibridge also praised the collaboration with key partners, noting how the Kiawah Life Plan Village is proud to partner with developer Big Rock Partners and sales and marketing advisors Kiawah Partners. According to Lillibridge, the goal from the outset was to enhance Kiawah and Seabrook Islands and the surrounding area by offering an exceptional senior living experience.

Takeaways

Bishop Gadsden’s decision to establish Seafields on Kiawah Island reflects the organization’s commitment to extending its trusted services to more retirees. Some of the key highlights of the coming community opening include:

New Life Plan Community focused on residents aged 62+

Scheduled to open by late 2025 on Kiawah Island

Collaboration involves Bishop Gadsden, Big Rock Partners, and Kiawah Partners

Developed to enrich the senior living options across Kiawah and Seabrook Islands

For more information about the development, the about page of the official website offers a lot more. For sales inquiries readers should contact Becky Mohr, Sales & Marketing Specialist, Seafields Phone: 843.938.3770 / Email: seafields@kiawah.com