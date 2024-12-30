New Spa Rituals Highlight Winter at Cheval Blanc Courchevel

For those seeking a mountain getaway defined by luxury, comfort, and exclusivity, Cheval Blanc Courchevel is the ultimate destination. Located in the heart of the French Alps, Courchevel is an intimate and inviting realm of exquisite experiences.

This winter, the Cheval Blanc Spa by Guerlain introduces three exclusive treatments tailored to guests’ needs:

Chaleur Polaire: A unique massage combining cool air and gentle warmth to detoxify, energize, and relax muscles—perfect after a day of skiing.

Puissance Alpine: A specialized facial designed to lift and sculpt, delivering plump, refreshed skin.

Crystal Tech: High-tech skincare that uses radiofrequency and anti-ageing techniques to firm and redefine facial features.

The spa also offers luxurious facilities, including a sauna, a chromotherapy hammam-steam room, and an authentic Russian banyan set against the backdrop of snow-covered trees.

The Ultimate Ski Experience

Cheval Blanc Courchevel provides unparalleled access to Les Trois Vallées, the world’s largest ski area. Its ski-in, ski-out feature makes exploring the slopes effortless. Guests also benefit from a personalized ski service and a boutique where heated boots await each morning.

Guests can enhance their stay with these signature experiences:

Enjoy après-ski drinks by the fire at La Terrasse de Cheval Blanc while watching skiers glide by.

Indulge in fine dining at Le 1947 à Cheval Blanc , Courchevel’s only three-star Michelin restaurant.

Unwind in your stylish, slope-facing room, designed by Sybille de Margerie. Select accommodations also feature private in-room hammams for added relaxation.

Cheval Blanc Courchevel seamlessly blends wellness with adventure, offering an unrivalled winter retreat in the French Alps.