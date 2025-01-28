Istanbul Airport Is Europe’s Busiest Airport 3 Years in a Row

Istanbul Airport (IATA: IST, ICAO: LTFM) recorded an average of 1,401 daily flights in 2024.

It became Europe’s busiest airport for the third consecutive year.

Amsterdam Schiphol and London Heathrow followed in second and third place.

Turkish Airlines ranked third among Europe’s airlines, with 1,435 daily flights.

Türkiye placed sixth in Europe with 3,140 average daily flights.

Istanbul Airport Secures Top Spot Again

Istanbul Airport kept its spot as the busiest airport in Europe for the third year straight, tightening its grip on air travel leadership. The latest EUROCONTROL report on air traffic shows the airport managing an average of 1,401 flights daily in 2024, up 2% from the previous year.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam Schiphol and London Heathrow struggled to keep up, handling 1,336 and 1,302 daily flights. The report highlights Istanbul Airport’s expanding influence in global aviation.

Turkish Airlines and Türkiye’s Aviation Fly High

The report also recognized airlines and countries for their performance. Turkish Airlines, the country’s leading carrier, handled an average of 1,435 flights each day, securing the position as the third busiest airline in Europe. Across the nation, Türkiye ranked sixth in Europe for daily airport departures, recording an average of 3,140 flights. This accomplishment highlights Türkiye’s prominent role in aviation, supported significantly by the efficient performance of Istanbul Airport.

Istanbul Airport continues to dominate European skies, outpacing major hubs in terms of flight volume. Backed by Turkish Airlines’ extensive operations, Türkiye has firmly established itself in the upper echelons of the continent’s aviation landscape.