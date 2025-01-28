Dust Off Your Costume: Cyprus Carnival Is Back

When : Events kick off on February 23rd and run until early March

: Events kick off on February 23rd and run until early March Where : Festivities in Limassol, Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos, and Peyia

: Festivities in Limassol, Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos, and Peyia What to Expect : Parades, floats, costumes, music, dancing, and possibly too much confetti

: Parades, floats, costumes, music, dancing, and possibly too much confetti Who Can Join : Anyone with enough energy to brave the celebrations

: Anyone with enough energy to brave the celebrations How to Participate: Some events require registration – check local municipal websites for details

The Cyprus Carnival is back to turn a quiet Mediterranean island into a brightly lit whirlwind of celebration. With events spreading across Limassol, Nicosia, Larnaca, and Paphos, don’t expect to escape the music, glitter, and questionable dance moves. In true dramatic fashion, the festivities mark the countdown to Easter and the arrival of spring. Municipalities are already deep into preparations, making this a prime time for tourists to sneak in on the action. Here’s a rundown to help you keep track of the chaos.

Key Dates You Should Definitely Not Forget

Nicosia

On 23 February, Nicosia kicks off its annual parade in Aglantzia, starting at 11:30 a.m. down Kyrenia Avenue. Expect float after float and enough dancing to make your FitBit malfunction. It all wraps up at the Road Safety Park, where DJs will keep the vibe alive for those who refuse to go home on time.

Paphos

Paphos has not one but two parades because who doesn’t like overachieving in extravagance? Akamas Municipality also leads the way on 23 February at Michalakis Kyprianou Avenue. They’re even inviting eager participants to join, provided you sign up early (by 10 February) via a handy online form here.

Fast forward to 1 March, and the “Big Paphos Parade” steps in with all the pomp and ceremony you’d expect. From 3 p.m., the streets will be packed with costumed attendees and floats.

Larnaca

Not to be left out of the fun, Larnaca’s carnival shindig also hits the streets on 23 February. The event promises enough confetti to make cleaning a health hazard. This will all happen along the popular Finikoudes strip.

Limassol

Hold onto your glitter because Limassol always brings the heat, and by heat, we mean the mind-boggling excess you’d expect from Cyprus’ carnival capital. Over two weeks, the city will host parties, children’s parades, music concerts, and cultural exhibitions. Everything builds to the grand parade on 2 March at noon. Picture this: hundreds of floats, costumed revellers of all ages, and more music than your Spotify playlist can handle.

What Else Is Happening?

Just when you thought it couldn’t get busier, more unofficial street parties and random fiestas will likely pop up. Although a full schedule hasn’t been released yet, you can bet on surprises. Expect impromptu dancing, pop-up food stalls, and enough sequins to qualify as hazardous. Keep your eyes on municipal websites like Limassol’s, Aglantzia’s, Paphos’, and Akamas Municipality’s to stay in the loop.

Plan ahead, dress up, and prepare for a colourful overload!