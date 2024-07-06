IHG’s InterContinental Crete is Officially Open

InterContinental Crete, an IHG Hotel, is now open in beautiful Agios Nikolaos.

The luxurious InterContinental Crete is an urban resort nestled on the pristine coastline town of Agios Nikolaos. The hotel’s prime seafront location offers guests breathtaking views of Mirabello Bay and the Cretan Sea beyond.

A key feature of the hotel is the infinity pools, which merge harmoniously with the area’s land and seascapes. In fact the Intercontinental Crete has a fabulous Aegeo Spa for wellness, conference facilities, suites with private plunge pool or sharing pools, two large infinity pools and an indoor pool.

The hotel has 3 restaurants, Zeus, Knossos, and Minoan, each offering Greek cuisine. There’s also a bar lounge on the ground floor. The hotel currently has a list of inviting specials including a Diner, Bed, and Breakfast offer for two adults at about 381 euros per night.

To discover more about InterContinental Crete, readers should call the booking line at – 00800 161 2203 0036 or 284 130 4200 locally.