Heraklion faces a water crisis again, entering a severe shortage ahead of the mid-tourist season 2025.

The supply from the Aposelemis reservoir dropped sharply after a technical failure in early August.

Certain neighborhoods are heavily affected, with others experiencing moderate issues.

Emergency measures activate backup water sources, while residents reduce usage.

City officials urge the Organization for the Development of Crete (OAK) for an immediate and effective solution.

Spending and resource allocation are being closely tracked and adjusted.

A critical breakdown in the ozone filtration system at the dam triggered a failure, pushing the city’s water infrastructure closer to collapse and thrusting entire neighborhoods into uncertainty.

In early 2022, Heraklion depended on a robust flow of about 2,200 cubic meters per hour from Aposelemis. By the end of July 2025, this had already fallen to 300 cubic meters per hour. After the unexpected failure, starting August 1, the amount plunged to 180 cubic meters per hour.

Impacted Areas

Certain sections of the city are bearing the brunt. The neighborhoods with the most severe shortages include:

Poros

Analipsi

Kipoupoli

Ethnikis Antistaseos Avenue

Pateles

Other areas experiencing lighter, yet noticeable problems are:

Agia Aikaterini

Therissos

Atsalenio

Mastampas

Nea Alikarnassos

Official Response

Heraklion’s mayor, Alexis Kalokairinos, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, calling it “a substantial water loss of around 60%.” He said that the municipality is exhausting every option to find new water sources and manage the crisis. “This is the fourth time in five months that problems have caused a reduction in the water supply from Aposelemis to the Municipality of Heraklion, without us even knowing when the water supply to Heraklion, which is now at a critical point, will be restored,” he added.

Kalokairinos also directly addressed the OAK: “ OAK must address the problem immediately and effectively. It has a responsibility to the municipalities that are supplied with water from Aposelemis, and it has a responsibility to the citizens. For our part, we have even offered technical assistance from DEYA at the dam if the difficulties remain unresolved.”

Water Loss Data and Resource Allocation

Drastic figures highlight the depth of the crisis:

2022: 2,200 m³/hour drawn from Aposelemis

July 2025: 300 m³/hour recorded

August 2025: reduced again to just 180 m³/hour

This loss equates to about 2,880 cubic meters of water per day in the peak of summer—a season when supply should have increased to accommodate demand.

Resource adjustments and spending:

Activation of all available backup sources

Suspension of non-essential municipal water use

Emergency maintenance budget reallocation

Monitoring and targeted repairs for vulnerable neighborhoods

Community Collaboration and Ongoing Updates

DEYAH, Heraklion’s water utility, issued a renewed call to residents for responsible water consumption—asking them to postpone tasks like washing patios or vehicles that require large amounts of water. All standby resources are now active to cushion the impact until the OAK restores the full supply. Precise repair timelines remain unclear.

Residents, officials, and technical crews remain on high alert. Any further updates on repair timetables or additional shortages will be provided as soon as possible.

Heraklion’s struggle with water supply is not new, yet the sharp and unexpected drop in 2025 has pushed the city into new territory. Emergency management and cooperation at every level are essential as Heraklion works to stave off the worst effects of the water crisis again.