Heraklion MPs Urge Government to Dredge the Inlet to Tsoutsouras Marina

SYRIZA Heraklion MPs Nikos Igoumenidis, Socratis Vardakis, and Haris Mamoulakis just submitted a joint report on the condition of the marina in Tsoutsouras. The parliamentarians also submitted a letter by the Tsoutsouras Cultural Association and the Association of Professional Fishermen there.

The problem is an ongoing one for marinas and ports along Crete’s southern shoreline. Most of these ports and marinas a subject to boats running aground at the entrance/exit of the harbors on account of shifting sand and silt.

The letter submitted by Igoumenidis and the others begs the various ministries to deal with the situation urgeltly, since navigation to and from Tsoutsouras is now impossible.

The 3 deputies ask for the immediate cleaning of the port, and especially since there is a major infrastructure project already nearing completion. The Heraklion officials say further delays will cost revenue and damage further the already diminished harbor.

A news letter from the press office of Dr. Nikos Igoumenidis demands that the competent Ministries involved, namely Interior, Shipping and Island Policy, Finance and Tourism, act quickly.

Tsoutsouras, which is located about 63km south of Heraklion, at the exit of Gorge of Mindris, is built on the ruins of the ancient city of Inatos. In ancient times, the port of Priansos connected southern Crete to Egypt, and all destinations in the MIddle East and Africa.

Today, the marina serves local fishermen who supply fish to the famous taverns of along the south shore. The harbor also supports watersports and unique tours for tourists.