Heraklion experienced a new kind of urban spectacle on Friday, December 26, 2025, as more than 300 drones illuminated the sky above the Venetian Walls near the Jesus Gate, marking the city’s first drone show.

The show, part of the municipal program “Christmas in the City 2025“, drew a large crowd despite unsettled weather. However, the aerial display lasted around five minutes, ending at approximately 18:35, followed by a notable pause before the scheduled live concert at 19:00 — a gap that led many attendees to leave early.

A Short but Striking Aerial Display

The synchronized drone performance featured illuminated formations referencing Heraklion’s identity and festive season, including:

The Griffin , symbol of the city;

, symbol of the city; The Venetian Walls;

Visual nods to the Festival of the Walls;

Christmas-themed figures.

While visually impressive, the brief duration limited the overall impact, especially given the large turnout and the anticipation surrounding the city’s first event of this kind.

Weather and Timing Shaped the Crowd’s Response

Although rain was present during the event, it was not torrential at the time of the drone show. Heavier rainfall followed later at night. The combination of damp conditions and the 25-minute interval between the drone display and the subsequent concert has influenced crowd movement, with many spectators choosing not to wait for the next segment of the program.

“We Want the Venetian Walls Filled With Life”

Mayor of Heraklion Alexis Kalokairinos framed the drone show as part of a broader effort to activate the city’s historic fortifications.

He stated:

“So many people came tonight despite the unstable weather to try this celebration in the sky. For centuries, we celebrated in the sky mainly with fireworks — for at least 600 years in Europe, and even earlier in China, where fireworks were invented. We also celebrated with balloon flights, later with aircraft. Now, in the 21st century, we have entered the era of drones, which give us this new possibility: synchronized flight that forms images in the sky.”

Heraklion Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos attends the city’s first drone show at the Venetian Walls together with his family.

Referring to the Venetian Walls, he added:

“This is what we are trying for the first time tonight — one of the first events of this scale in Greece, with hundreds of drones above the Venetian Walls of Heraklion. These are the Venetian Walls we want to bring to life. This has already begun, the people embrace it, and we firmly believe it will have a strong impact on the quality of life in our city, Heraklion.”

Culture, Winter Events, and Public Space

Deputy Mayor for Culture Rena Papadaki-Skalidi highlighted the importance of reconnecting residents with the Walls through winter programming and cultural use.

She said:

“We are happy to see people coming up to the Walls and getting to know them through the events organized by the Municipality of Heraklion. We also have funding from the Ministry of Culture through a Programmatic Agreement, and we are using it for the benefit of citizens.”

She also noted the seasonal context:

“It is winter, it is Christmas, and this helps create a warm atmosphere through our events — with tonight’s drone show and the major concert that follows with Thodoris Voutsikakis at the Jesus Gate. This is a wonderful space, used for concerts for the first time, and people are enjoying it.”

What This Signals Going Forward

Despite its short duration, the drone show marked a symbolic shift in how Heraklion approaches public celebrations — favoring quieter, non-intrusive formats that coexist with historic monuments.

For future editions, clearer scheduling and tighter transitions between program elements could help maintain audience engagement, particularly during winter conditions.

The interest was clearly there. The challenge now lies in matching scale, timing, and expectation.

Why Drone Shows Are Replacing Fireworks

Drone shows are increasingly seen as a preferred alternative to traditional fireworks, particularly in historic urban settings such as Heraklion. Unlike fireworks, drones produce no loud explosions, making them less disruptive to residents, children, the elderly, pets, and wildlife. They also eliminate fire risk and air pollution, which are conspicuous considerations near heritage monuments and densely populated areas.

Advantages of drone shows include:

minimal noise impact

no smoke or debris

greater safety near historic structures

programmable visuals tied to local identity

precise timing and choreography

However, drone shows also come with limitations:

significantly shorter duration compared to fireworks

higher organizational and technical complexity

greater sensitivity to weather conditions

less “spectacle volume” for large crowds spread over wide areas

In this context, the Heraklion event highlighted both the promise and the constraints of drone technology — effective as a symbolic, environmentally considerate celebration, but demanding careful planning to meet public expectations.

If drone shows are to become part of the Venetian Walls’ future, they will need longer run times and tighter programming to match the scale and significance of the setting.