Heraklion: Challenges in Waste Removal

Temporary suspension of daily waste collection

Community cooperation is essential for city cleanliness

Current staff shortages due to legal proceedings

A new collection schedule was implemented temporarily

During a challenging period for waste collection in the Municipality of Heraklion, local authorities emphasise the need for maximum cooperation between residents and the council to ensure the city remains clean. Legal proceedings involving contract workers from the Cleaning Service are set for October and November. This has led to many workers taking leave, leaving the service with just 40% of its workforce. Specifically, 130 out of 280 rubbish collectors remain, with refuse lorry attendants reduced to 65 out of 88 and street cleaners down to 40 from 130.

In light of the above, a temporary alteration in Heraklion’s daily waste collection routine is required. Instead of the daily pickups previously in place, rubbish will now be collected on a rotational basis.

Call for Public Support

The council appeals to residents for their utmost cooperation in adhering strictly to the Cleanliness Regulations. If waste bins are full, citizens must keep their waste in their own spaces. Rubbish must also be placed in suitable bags and tied securely to prevent spread outside bins.

Nikos Yalitakis, Vice Mayor of Cleaning, Environment & Energy, stated, “Every resident must contribute during this challenging time. Unfortunately, Heraklion has relied on temporary contract workers for years, hindering the possibility of stable planning. Even the prospect of new short-term contracts has not attracted the necessary interest from potential workers.”

The local authority is finalising the Organisational Structure for Internal Services, which will soon be presented to the City Council for approval. This initiative could pave the way for permanent hires to address service staffing shortages. A new call for eight-month contracts is also ready, pending judicial outcomes regarding contract extensions for current workers.