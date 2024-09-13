Chania: High Risk of Fire Today

Remain vigilant.

Avoid actions that might spark a blaze.

Observe fire safety protocols.

According to the Fire Risk Forecast map released by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, Chania Prefecture faces a significant fire hazard today, Friday, September 13th, 2024. The area has been placed under a category 4 alert for fire risk, indicating a particularly high threat.

There is a heightened possibility of fires breaking out, with the potential for rapid and extensive spread if not addressed promptly. Residents and visitors must exercise extreme caution.

Safety Measures

A list of activities to avoid, which could unintentionally ignite fires, includes:

Disposing of lit cigarettes carelessly

Burning dry grass, branches, or waste

Using machinery that causes sparks, such as saws or welding tools

Operating outdoor grills

Furthermore, during the fire-prone season, burning fields is strictly forbidden.

Restricted Areas

To mitigate risk, a preventative ban on the passage and movement of people and vehicles is in place in areas under Natura 2000 protection and in forests, parks, and groves. This includes Ayios Matheos Forest, the Prevantorio grove, and Anemomylo Park in Kathiana, as per the Deputy Regional Governor’s decision.

In the event of spotting a fire, individuals should promptly contact emergency services by dialling 199 or 112.