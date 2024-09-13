Sailing Courses Begin at NOGK in Gazi

Courses start 5th October

Two-month duration

Open-sea sailing certification

Children’s sailing lessons start 14th September 2024

Open-Sea Sailing School

Starting on 5th October, the Nautical Sports Club of Gazi (NOGK), Crete, invites participants to enrol in its 32nd open-sea sailing course. This two-month programme is designed to foster maritime skills on Crete.

Course Details:

Eight practical sessions at sea, held on Saturdays or Sundays from 10:00 to 18:00, including an exciting night sail.

Twelve theoretical classes conducted on Mondays and Wednesdays from 19:00 to 21:00.

Eligibility criteria require participants to be at least 18 years old and have basic swimming skills. Upon completion, attendees receive a certificate in sailing vessel command.

Practical lessons utilise the club’s boats, departing from Heraklion’s port. For further details, interested parties can call 2813016112 between 9:00 and 17:00 or 6946791159.

Sailing Courses for Young Mariners

The club is also delighted to announce the launch of triangular sailing lessons (optimist—laser) for children aged 6 to 16, beginning on September 14th, 2024.

Trained coaches guide young learners, nurturing a love for the sea and preparing them for sports competitions.

Programme Highlights:

Basics of sailing, sports regulations, rigging, travel skills, and nautical knot techniques.

Instruction in competitive tactics and strategies.

Located at Pantanassa’s harbour, training sessions for competitive sailing take place every Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 to 16:30. Beginners’ classes are scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 12:30, with additional sessions on Monday and Friday afternoons, depending on interest.

Required Documents:

Doctor’s certificate

Parent’s declaration confirming the child’s swimming ability

For more information and registrations, contact Maria Sevastaki, Head of Triangular Sailing, at 6979 326 012 or Coach Angelina Kavouranou at 6980 616 253.