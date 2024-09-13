Sailing Courses Begin at NOGK in Gazi

- Courses start 5th October
- Two-month duration
- Open-sea sailing certification
- Children’s sailing lessons start 14th September 2024
Open-Sea Sailing School
Starting on 5th October, the Nautical Sports Club of Gazi (NOGK), Crete, invites participants to enrol in its 32nd open-sea sailing course. This two-month programme is designed to foster maritime skills on Crete.
Course Details:
- Eight practical sessions at sea, held on Saturdays or Sundays from 10:00 to 18:00, including an exciting night sail.
- Twelve theoretical classes conducted on Mondays and Wednesdays from 19:00 to 21:00.
Eligibility criteria require participants to be at least 18 years old and have basic swimming skills. Upon completion, attendees receive a certificate in sailing vessel command.
Practical lessons utilise the club’s boats, departing from Heraklion’s port. For further details, interested parties can call 2813016112 between 9:00 and 17:00 or 6946791159.
Sailing Courses for Young Mariners
The club is also delighted to announce the launch of triangular sailing lessons (optimist—laser) for children aged 6 to 16, beginning on September 14th, 2024.
Trained coaches guide young learners, nurturing a love for the sea and preparing them for sports competitions.
Programme Highlights:
- Basics of sailing, sports regulations, rigging, travel skills, and nautical knot techniques.
- Instruction in competitive tactics and strategies.
Located at Pantanassa’s harbour, training sessions for competitive sailing take place every Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 to 16:30. Beginners’ classes are scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 12:30, with additional sessions on Monday and Friday afternoons, depending on interest.
Required Documents:
- Doctor’s certificate
- Parent’s declaration confirming the child’s swimming ability
For more information and registrations, contact Maria Sevastaki, Head of Triangular Sailing, at 6979 326 012 or Coach Angelina Kavouranou at 6980 616 253.