An antiwar rally is scheduled to take place in Heraklion on Thursday, March 12, at 18:00 in Eleftherias Square, organized by labor unions and professional associations calling for Greece’s disengagement from military operations in the Middle East and the closure of NATO and US bases in the country.

The PAGNI Workers Union is organizing the mobilization, along with the Heraklion Labor Center and the local branch of ADEDY, with additional participation announced by the Heraklion Secondary Teachers Association (ELME).

Organizers say the protest is a response to recent military developments involving Iran and the wider region, as well as to Greece’s participation in allied operations.

Similar rallies have also been announced in other cities in Crete.

Demands of the PAGNI Workers Union and Organizing Bodies

The organizers call for:

Immediate disengagement of Greece from the war plans of the US, NATO, and the European Union.

Withdrawal of the Greek Patriot missile battery from Saudi Arabia.

Return the Navy frigate from the Red Sea.

No Greek military personnel outside the country.

Close all US-NATO bases in the country.

Greece out of the slaughterhouses of war.

Close the Souda Base.

According to the union, the protest is also linked to concerns that military spending and international commitments affect public services and workers.

Call From the Heraklion Secondary Teachers Association (ELME)

The Heraklion ELME also announced participation in the rally, issuing its own call to members and citizens. The association demands:

No involvement of the country in the massacre of the Iranian people.

Close the Souda Base and all US-NATO bases in the country.

No soldiers outside the borders.

Out of the US-NATO-EU.

The teachers’ union states that the protest is aimed at opposing what it describes as the escalation of conflict in the Middle East and Greece’s involvement through military cooperation agreements. A similar rally is planned in Rethymno, also on Thursday at 18:00.