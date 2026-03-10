The global aviation market is entering a period of serious turbulence, as rising oil prices and instability in the Middle East are beginning to affect airline operations, ticket prices, and travel demand, raising concerns that the impact could persist throughout 2026.

Fuel costs have increased sharply following the escalation of tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, with crude oil briefly exceeding 110 dollars per barrel before correcting to near 90 dollars, while Brent futures recorded sudden spikes amid fears of supply disruption and shipping delays.

Because fuel is the second-largest expense for airlines after labor, usually accounting for 20 to 25 percent of operating costs, the increase is already being passed on to passengers through higher fares and reduced flight availability.

Ticket Prices Rising as Costs Climb

One of the most visible effects is the rapid increase in ticket prices, especially on long-haul routes.

A recent example widely cited by analysts showed a Seoul–London flight priced at 4,359 dollars for March 11, compared with 564 dollars only a week earlier, an increase close to seven times the original fare.

Such price spikes raise concerns that higher travel costs may reduce demand, particularly for leisure trips and business travel, which are often the first to be cut as uncertainty grows.

Market analysts warn that the risk to the aviation industry is no longer limited to higher operating costs, but may also include a possible decline in passenger numbers later in 2026 if the situation continues.

Route Changes and Airspace Restrictions Add Pressure

In addition to fuel costs, airlines are facing operational disruptions caused by unstable or closed airspace in parts of the Middle East.

Flights are being rerouted to avoid conflict zones, forcing carriers to:

fly longer routes;

carry extra fuel;

schedule additional refueling stops;

adjust timetables at short notice.

These changes increase costs and reduce efficiency, further pressuring airlines still recovering from previous crises.

According to Cirium data, more than 37,000 flights to and from the Middle East were cancelled between February 28 and March 8, highlighting the scale of disruption in one of the world’s most important aviation corridors.

Gulf Airlines Disruption Affects Global Connections

The situation is particularly sensitive because major Gulf carriers play a central role in global air travel.

Under normal conditions:

Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad carry about one-third of passengers between Europe and Asia.

More than half of passengers between Europe and Australia or New Zealand travel through Gulf hubs.

Any disruption to these networks quickly spreads to the entire global system, affecting schedules, prices, and availability far beyond the region.

Authorities in Oman have already asked private aircraft operators to limit flights, while Turkey announced cancellations of routes to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan until at least March 13.

Tourism and Business Travel Feel the Impact

For the tourism industry, the biggest concern is not only the immediate rise in ticket prices but the possibility that expensive travel will reduce demand later in the year.

When transport becomes unpredictable, consumers postpone holidays, companies reduce business trips, and airlines cut capacity, creating a cycle that can affect the entire travel sector.

If tensions continue, analysts say the aviation shock could become one of the key factors shaping global tourism in 2026, especially for long-haul destinations that depend on stable routes and affordable fares.