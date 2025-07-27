How to Care for Animals’ Needs During Summer Heat

High summer temperatures place all animals at risk in Agios Nikolaos

Summer Heat and Animals’ Needs

As the sun shines brightly in Agios Nikolaos, the responsibility to care for animals becomes even more critical. Tourists visiting the area may encounter both domestic pets and stray animals in public. High temperatures can put these animals in danger, and overheating is not only uncomfortable but can quickly become life-threatening.

Local officials urge everyone to pay attention to the needs of animals during exceptionally warm days. Beyond protecting personal pets, residents and visitors are encouraged to support the welfare of stray animals they may see around the city.

Simple Ways You Can Help Animals in the Heat

The Municipality of Agios Nikolaos suggests tourists and residents take these clear steps to safeguard animals this summer:

At Home and Accommodations Always provide pets with plenty of fresh, cool water. Refill water bowls before leaving for the day. Create shaded and cool spots in rooms or balconies where pets can rest. Schedule walks with pets during cooler times, such as early morning or late evening. Avoid intense exercise with animals during the hottest parts of the day.

In Cars Never keep an animal inside a parked car, not even briefly, even with the windows open. The temperature can spike quickly and become dangerous in minutes. Use air conditioning while driving, and postpone longer trips if heat waves are forecasted.

In Public Spaces and on the Street Place bowls of water in shady areas along streets or parks for stray animals. If you notice an animal struggling in the heat, move it to a shaded area and offer water immediately. Stay off hot pavements that might burn animals’ paws. Before walking, check the surface with your hand—if it feels too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.

At the Beach Bring water for your pet and make sure it can rest in the shade. Never leave animals inside vehicles while at the beach. Respect local rules regarding animals on beaches, and avoid leaving any litter behind.



Recognizing and Responding to Heatstroke in Animals

Signs indicate that an animal is suffering from heatstroke. These include heavy breathing or panting, weakness or sudden collapse, drooling, confusion, and dark-colored gums. If a pet or stray animal nearby shows any of these symptoms, contact a veterinarian immediately. Quick action can save lives.

Being Considerate in Public Areas

Caring for animals in comes with responsibilities. Most important is cleaning up after dogs during walks, as it supports public health, keeps the area attractive for everyone, and respects both residents and travelers. When everyone follows this rule, it creates a more friendly environment for all.

Failing to meet this task has led to issues in several neighborhoods and upsets even animal lovers. Picking up after pets is a fundamental duty, not a favor.

Responsible Animal Care Shows in Actions

Love for animals means more than words. It is shown through providing water and shade, thinking ahead, and respecting both animals and people in shared spaces. Proper care isn’t limited to homes but extends to every part of the city. Each small effort counts.

The Municipality of Agios Nikolaos stands with tourists and locals who practice responsible animal care. Looking out for animals’ needs during summer benefits everyone and makes the city more welcoming.

For questions, advice, or to report an animal in need, contact the Municipal Animal Service at 28413-40100 or the “Together with the Citizen” helpline at 15454.

Understanding Animals’ Needs in Hot Weather

Animals respond to heat in ways that aren’t always obvious. Their fur, age, size, and even breed shape how well they cope. Extreme heat can quickly put pets and strays in distress if no one pays attention.

Reasons pets and strays are at higher risk in hot weather:

Dogs and cats can’t cool off as quickly as humans.

Brachycephalic breeds (like Bulldogs and Persians) have a harder time breathing when it’s hot.

Elderly pets or very young animals have less stamina in the sun.

Parking lots, asphalt, and vehicles heat up faster, putting paws and tiny bodies in danger.

Stray animals may not find reliable shade or water.

Spot early signs of heat distress:

Restless panting or drooling

Lethargic or sluggish movement

Bright red gums or tongue

Vomiting or diarrhea

Confusion or loss of balance

Flat-out collapse

Noticing these signs and acting quickly can save lives. Get more details about pet safety in hot temperatures at the ASPCA’s hot weather safety tips.

Protecting Pets From Dangerous Heat

A proactive owner makes all the difference when temperatures climb. Animals’ needs change with the weather, so update their routines and be mindful of each day’s needs.

How to shield pets from heat dangers:

Provide unlimited access to fresh, cool water. Add ice cubes for a quick refresh.

Create shady spots outdoors, using umbrellas, tarps, or leafy trees.

Limit or skip exercise in the midday sun. Walk dogs at dawn or dusk.

Keep pets off hot pavement. Asphalt can burn paws in just a few minutes.

Never leave pets in parked cars, even “just for a minute.”

Brush animals regularly to help them shed their undercoats, but never shave them.

Bring pets indoors if possible, especially on days with heat advisories.

Extra caution for dogs with flat faces or long hair:

Watch their breathing more closely.

Shorten walks and play sessions.

Let them rest in a cool, well-ventilated room.

Visit the Red Cross guide to pet heat safety for up-to-date tips and care strategies.

Helping Stray Animals and Local Wildlife

Compassion shouldn’t stop at your door. Strays and wild creatures also feel the strain of heat, often with nowhere to turn.

Simple ways to meet animals’ needs in your neighborhood:

Place sturdy, shallow bowls of water in shady, low-traffic spots.

Create small shelters using boxes, wood pallets, or sun hats—anything that provides afternoon shade and relief.

Share fruit scraps or pet food away from crowded spaces, where animals can eat safely.

Watch for injured or ill strays. Call local rescue groups if you notice signs of distress.

Remind neighbors and kids to treat animals gently, especially if pets roam outdoors.

Extra tips on supporting stray animals are available from Animal Rights Kosovo’s summer help guide.

Safe Ways to Provide Water and Shelter for Strays

Kind actions can be simple and effective without attracting pests or causing a mess.

Use ceramic or metal bowls to keep water cooler and cleaner.

Switch out old water daily, and clean bowls with mild soap.

Place dishes under bushes, behind fences, or near walls to offer shade.

Create basic shelters with plastic storage boxes, wood pallets, or even an old umbrella. Cut extra holes in the sides to let heat escape.

Avoid leaving food out for too long to prevent attracting insects or raccoons.

For cats, consider ideas for DIY shelters, such as those suggested in this summer cat shelter guide.

Meeting animals’ needs during heatwaves protects lives and builds a safer, more caring community. Small habits—like refilling a water bowl, sharing knowledge about overheating, or offering shade—bring comfort to pets and strays alike. Family pets and wandering animals rely on attentive humans to notice their discomfort and act before danger strikes. Stay alert throughout the summer, share these easy tips, and encourage others to do the same. Every shared effort, no matter how small, helps animals thrive while temperatures rise.