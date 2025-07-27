Epic Fire in Crete: Villages Evacuated as Flames Rage

Large wildfire ignites in Chania, Crete, on Saturday afternoon

Fire Ignites Evacuation in Chania

A wildfire exploded into chaos on Saturday afternoon near the Temenia village in Chania, Crete, leaving both residents and tourists bewildered. The situation quickly spiraled, necessitating the rapid evacuation of seven villages. Entire families found themselves packing whatever they could carry and dashing toward safety, while schools in Paleochora opened their doors for sudden overnight guests.

Flames didn’t just stop at the doorstep. The blaze destroyed several homes and a church. Not even a couple of vehicles escaped the destruction. With the inferno spreading across about 20 kilometers, the line between forest, farmland, and front yard vanished under smoke and ash.

Firefighters, Winds, and Wildfire Risk

Fire crews, local volunteers, and even vacationers picked up hoses and buckets, fighting to slow the beast. As if this fire wasn’t enough, gusty southwest winds swept through, spinning flames around and making firefighting look like a frantic game of whack-a-mole.

Regional officials, including Chania’s Civil Protection head, Giorgos Tsapakos, described the scene as “extremely difficult,” with wind changes keeping everyone on their toes. Minister of Civil Protection Giannis Kefalogiannis confirmed the chaos: 52 new fires ignited across Greece that day, with only 44 tamed before they got out of hand.

Not to be outdone, Greek authorities sought assistance from the European Civil Protection Mechanism. Italy is sending two planes, expected to arrive on Sunday, to alleviate the trouble.

Regions Facing Severe Wildfire Risk Today (July 27, 2025):

Ionian Islands

Western Greece

Peloponnese

Central Greece

Attica

Epirus

Western Macedonia (Florina, Kastoria, Kozani units)

Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (Evros area)

Thessaly (Magnesia, Larissa, Trikala units)

South Aegean (Rhodes area)

Crete

The risk level remains sky-high for wildfires throughout Crete and much of Greece. With exhausted crews, burned terrain, and winds that change their mind every hour, authorities call for total caution. Anyone planning to explore or travel should keep their plans flexible.

Travelers and residents can only watch, wait, and hope that all this heat dies down soon.

