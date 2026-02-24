HBX Group Launches New Global Partner Portal for Hotels

New Partner Portal launched globally

Designed for hotel partners and B2B clients

Focus on autonomy, speed, security, and usability

Two-factor authentication introduced

Available in 17 languages

Built to support API-driven distribution growth

What Changed

HBX Group — the parent company behind brands such as Hotelbeds, Bedsonline, and Roiback — has launched a redesigned Partner Portal to improve how hotels manage their inventory and rates within its B2B ecosystem.

In practical terms, the update focuses on four areas: autonomy, speed, simplicity, and security.

Behind those words are operational improvements that matter to hotels working in high-volume distribution environments.

More Control for Hotels

Hotels can now manage user access internally through a new identity and access management system that supports two-factor authentication.

This reduces dependency on centralized account handling and strengthens data protection — increasingly important as distribution becomes more API-driven and automated.

Faster Commercial Adjustments

The introduction of “evergreen contracts” and simplified rate plan configuration allows hotels to push promotions and seasonal offers more quickly.

In a demand-driven environment, speed matters.

Being able to adjust pricing and availability in minutes rather than days can directly affect revenue performance.

Cleaner Interface, Less Friction

The portal has been rebuilt with a more intuitive design.

That may sound minor, but for revenue managers handling multiple properties and fluctuating rates, interface efficiency translates into operational time savings.

Future updates are expected to include multi-hotel selection functionality, which will be particularly relevant for chains and management groups.

Infrastructure Upgrade

HBX states that the portal has been rebuilt in a more robust, scalable environment.

This suggests modernizing the backend to improve stability, reliability, and integration performance across its API-driven distribution network.

In large B2B travel ecosystems, system stability is not cosmetic. It is foundational.

The Bigger Context

HBX Group operates in more than 170 countries and connects travel suppliers with tour operators, airlines, travel agencies, and online marketplaces.

Its distribution ecosystem relies heavily on technology infrastructure and API connectivity.

The new Partner Portal reflects a broader industry shift:

Greater automation

More self-service tools

Stronger cybersecurity

Scalable cloud architecture

The message is clear. Distribution platforms are no longer static extranets. They are evolving into dynamic control hubs for partners.