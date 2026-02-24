1275 Traffic Violations Recorded in Crete During Carnival Weekend

While Crete celebrated Carnival and Clean Monday, the Hellenic Police were busy on the roads.

Between February 20 and 23, officers carried out extensive traffic checks across the island. A total of 4,258 vehicles were inspected. From those checks came 1,275 violations.

That means nearly one in three vehicles stopped had broken the rules.

That is not a statistical footnote. It is a pattern.

Speed Still Leads the Pack

Once again, excessive speed topped the list, with 167 violations recorded.

Close behind were behaviors that are neither new nor surprising:

52 drivers or riders without helmets

47 without seatbelts

41 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol

32 people are driving without a valid license

There were also illegal overtakes, dangerous maneuvers, wrong-way driving, red-light violations, and mobile phone use while driving. The largest category, labeled simply as “other violations,” accounted for 866 cases.

Carnival may be festive. Asphalt is not.

What the Police Keep Repeating

The police reminder is familiar: follow the Highway Code, do not drink and drive. Respect speed limits. Wear a helmet. Wear a seatbelt. Protect children in the back seat. Yield to pedestrians.

None of these instructions is complicated. None is new.

Yet every holiday period, the numbers return.

Crete’s Road Reality

Crete is breathtaking. It is also unpredictable behind the wheel.

Narrow rural roads. Sudden overtakes. Scooters weaving through traffic. Drivers who treat limits as suggestions rather than rules.

For residents, this is a daily reality. For visitors, it can be a shock. Defensive driving is not paranoia here. It is survival.

The Bigger Issue

Traffic enforcement can issue fines. It cannot manufacture culture.

When almost a third of inspected vehicles commit violations over a long weekend, the issue is not just enforcement. It is an attitude. Road safety does not improve because of one checkpoint.

It improves when the mindset shifts. And that shift has been slower than it should be.