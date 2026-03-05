Greece has approved a new national statistical program for 2026–2028 .

. Tourism data collection will expand to include short-term rental platforms .

. Authorities will study mobile phone data to measure tourist flows .

. A new framework will explore sustainability indicators for tourism.

for tourism. A dedicated study on mountain tourism is also planned.

A New Era of Tourism Data in Greece

Tourism statistics may sound like dry bureaucratic work. Still, in a country where travel represents one of the most important economic sectors, data often shapes policy decisions, investment planning, and destination management.

Greece’s Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has now approved a new national statistical program for 2026–2028, introducing several initiatives directly related to tourism.

The program aims to improve the quality, completeness, and timeliness of national statistics, reduce administrative costs, and encourage better statistical literacy across public institutions.

For the tourism sector, however, the program signals something more significant: a shift toward more sophisticated, modern tools for measuring how tourism actually flows through the country.

Tracking Short-Term Rentals

One of the most important new initiatives involves short-term rental platforms.

Beginning in 2026, ELSTAT plans to record tourist arrivals and overnight stays in short-term accommodation operating through digital platforms.

Until recently, much of Greece’s tourism data focused primarily on hotels and traditional accommodation providers.

However, the rapid growth of platform-based rentals such as Airbnb-style properties has made it increasingly difficult for policymakers to track the full scale of tourism activity.

The new initiative will collect data using administrative sources and statistical frameworks developed by Eurostat, which will form part of what ELSTAT describes as experimental statistics.

For destinations facing housing pressure or overtourism, this data could be an important planning tool.

Mobile Data to Map Tourist Flows

Another significant step arrives in 2027, when ELSTAT plans to study the potential use of mobile phone data to measure tourism flows.

The project will explore whether anonymized telecommunications data can help track how visitors move across the country.

Such methods are already used in several European destinations to understand better:

where tourists travel after arrival

How long do they stay in certain regions

seasonal movement patterns

overcrowding risks in popular areas

If implemented successfully, the approach could help authorities develop more precise tourism management strategies.

For destinations like Greece — where visitor flows concentrate heavily on certain islands or historic sites — this kind of insight could become increasingly valuable.

Measuring Sustainable Tourism

Looking further ahead, 2028 will focus on developing indicators that measure tourism sustainability.

ELSTAT plans to examine whether new statistical indicators can be created to assess tourism’s impact across several areas:

the economy

employment

society and culture

environmental impact

digital transformation

Such indicators could help policymakers evaluate whether tourism growth is balanced and sustainable.

Across Europe, governments are increasingly seeking ways to measure not just visitor numbers but also the broader effects tourism has on communities and ecosystems.

A New Study on Mountain Tourism

The statistical program also outlines additional research initiatives led by various government ministries.

For the Ministry of Tourism, a new study is planned for 2026-2028 that will focus specifically on mountain tourism.

The research will examine the current state of mountain tourism in Greece and aim to clarify what the sector encompasses.

Among the key objectives:

Mapping existing mountain tourism services;

defining the concept of mountain tourism in Greece;

identifying development opportunities for rural regions;

designing a sustainable development model.

The study will consider economic, environmental, and social sustainability factors, reflecting the growing interest in alternative tourism beyond the traditional summer seaside model.

Monitoring the Hotel Industry

At the same time, Greece will continue monitoring the performance of its hotel sector through ongoing research conducted by the Institute for Tourism Research and Forecasts (ITEP) on behalf of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels.

Two long-running studies will continue. The first is an annual survey tracking hotel performance, including indicators such as:

average room price

occupancy rates

revenue performance

The second examines the structure and evolution of the Greek hotel sector, documenting changes in the country’s accommodation supply and identifying trends in hotel investment and development.

Together, these studies provide one of the most detailed pictures of how Greece’s hotel industry performs across different regions and market conditions. Behind the technical language of statistical programs lies a broader reality. Tourism planning today increasingly depends on data rather than assumptions.

For travelers, the effects may not be immediately visible. But for destinations, investors, and local communities, the data collected over the coming years could shape tourism development across Greece for the next decade.