Greek Ports Are Getting a Makeover

ELIME kicked off 2025 with its first board meeting in Piraeus.

The association expanded by welcoming three new members.

Cooperation agreements were signed with coastal shipping and environmental organizations.

Key topics included sustainability, reducing port emissions, and boosting maritime safety.

The event wrapped up with cake (yes, cake) and government official appearances.

Bureaucrats in Suits and New Members on the Scene

January 27, 2025, Piraeus: A day to remember. Or forget, depending on how much you love meetings. The Hellenic Ports Association (ELIME) gathered in Piraeus for its first fancy board meeting of the year. Held at the overly official-sounding Event Hall of Piraeus Port Authority, this was where big announcements were made, including the addition of three new members.

Joining the exclusive club were the Municipal Port Funds of Dorida and Chios and the State Port Fund of Heraklion. Cue the applause. ELIME now counts 13 port authorities and 25 port funds under its umbrella. ELIME’s president, Athanasios Liagkos, gave the predictable welcome speech, promising support to the newbies like a proud parent welcoming kids to a family dinner. The other members clapped along enthusiastically because what else would they do?

Partnerships and Agreements: Fancy Words for ‘Let’s Team Up’

After the usual administrative chatter, things heated up with not one but two big signing moments. First, ELIME and the Short Sea Shipping Owners Association (EENMA) inked a cooperation agreement. Represented by their respective presidents, Athanasios Liagkos for ELIME and Charalambos Simantonis for EENMA, they vowed to collaborate on making transport smoother, greener, and more efficient. Why not? Everyone loves “combined transport services” and “research synergies,” right?

The signing session didn’t stop there. ELIME also cosied up to the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA). This second agreement, signed by ELIME’s VP Panagiotis Tsonis and HELMEPA’s board chair Semiramis Palios, focused on reducing marine pollution, improving port sustainability, and embracing circular economy practices.

Translation: they’re all about figuring out how to make ports less polluting while looking good doing it—bonus points for adding broad goals like “raising awareness” to keep everyone nodding.

Cake, Politicians, and a Sprinkle of PR

The day wouldn’t have been complete without a little flair. Following the discussions and handshakes, guests relocated to the Piraeus Nautical Club for a grand finale featuring dessert—specifically, the cutting of ELIME’s traditional New Year cake. Yes, even board meetings get a sweet ending around here.

Not to be outdone, notable guests made appearances. Stefanos Gikas, the Deputy Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, and Evangelos Kyriazopoulos, General Secretary for Ports and Maritime Affairs, graced the event. They were joined by representatives from several organizations, probably there to network and try the cake themselves.

Key Takeaways for Tourists Who Couldn’t Care Less About Boardrooms:

Greek ports are doing some major “adulting” with new members and agreements.

Expect a push towards greener ports and safer seas.

Officials made speeches. Cake happened. Everyone pretended they were best friends.

Greek ports are gearing up for changes, and while most travellers won’t notice the nitty-gritty, next time you enjoy a ferry ride or dock at a pristine port, you’ll know there’s been a lot of talking—and cake-eating—behind the scenes.