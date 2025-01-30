€25M for Cultural Tourism in Chios

Cultural Tourism in Chios gets a €25M boost from the Greek Ministry of Culture.

The Archaeological Museum of Chios is undergoing modernization and expansion with a €17M budget.

Additional restoration works include Byzantine churches, a historic monastery, and the Chios Castle moat.

Efforts focus on preserving heritage, improving accessibility, and promoting sustainable tourism.

Works at the construction site of the Archaeological Museum of Chios (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

€25 Million Smothered In Culture

Cultural tourism just got a glow-up in Chios with one of Greece’s largest cultural infrastructure investments, boasting a budget comfortably north of €25 million. Over five years, the Ministry of Culture has gone all out, aiming to combine ancient history with 21st-century efficiency. And yes, that includes some energy-saving wizardry. Lina Mendoni, Greece’s Culture Minister, recently spent a working visit sizing it all up, scratchy hard hats and all.

At the heart of this massive cultural refurbishment sits the Archaeological Museum of Chios. Renovation work there moves at truck-on-a-highway speed, with €17 million dedicated to restoring its original building, ditching later “improvements” (a polite way of saying mistakes), and adding a modern extension. The project even ticks those feel-good accessibility boxes for people with disabilities and energy upgrades. Meanwhile, the new wing covers the western plot, doubling the exhibit and storage space. Fancy, right?

Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni with the head of the Directorate for Studies and Execution of Projects for Museums and Cultural Buildings, Kostas Frisiras (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Resurrecting Historic Churches and Castles

It’s not just artefacts getting all the love on Chios. Projects are also underway to resurrect several Byzantine and post-Byzantine churches that saw better days centuries ago. We’re talking gems like Agios Georgios in Sidirounta, Taxiarchis in Mestá, and Agios Thaleleos in Agio Galas. The Nea Moni Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is getting its defensive tower and perimeter spruced up. Even well-preserved medieval monuments could use a little TLC.

And let’s not ignore the moat around Chios Castle. Yes, a moat—because who doesn’t love a touch of medieval drama? However, officials diplomatically suggested that the local municipality prepare project studies before the Ministry approves funding. We can’t have a muddy moat ruining all that cultural gravitas, can we?

At the construction site of the Archaeological Museum of Chios, work on the modernization and expansion of the building is progressing rapidly. (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Does This All End in Bureaucratic Boredom?

Not entirely. Mendoni’s itinerary featured meetings with local powers-that-be, including Chios Mayor Ioannis Malafis and Vice-Governor Pantelis Vroulis. While villagers hopefully enjoyed some theatre-worthy dialogue, the serious stuff dealt with future projects and approvals. The discussion even touched on the long-suffering Anavatos Monument Complex and how to protect what’s salvageable without tying property owners in paperwork knots.

Conversations didn’t stop there. There was a pitch for local agencies to step up and prepare studies for the castle’s upgrades. Let’s say, in true Greek fashion, deadlines might still be “flexible.”

The Foregone Conclusion

Chios is transforming. Between archaeological upgrades, eco-conscious tweaks, and accessibility improvements, it’s a fresh chapter for cultural tourism on the island. Residents and travellers alike get to enjoy a richer connection with history while maybe even saving a little on the utility bill. Check out the Ministry’s official announcement for details in Greek about these ongoing projects.

Cultural tourism in Chios is not just a revival—it’s a full-blown rescue mission for history and heritage.