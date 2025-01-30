Piraeus Tourism Profile Gets a Boost with Short-Term Rentals

Piraeus tourism profile gets a boost from short-term rentals.

Mayor Giannis Moralis supports growth under certain conditions.

The local economy sees a boost, but demand exceeds supply.

Collaboration with associations like Stama Greece aims to enhance tourism.

544 active short-term rental units recorded in Piraeus, up from 326 two years ago.

Average visitor stays range from 2.7 to 3.5 days.

Hotel offerings remain limited, with only one 5-star option in the city.

Short-Term Rentals Take Center Stage in Piraeus

Let’s talk about Piraeus—the city that’s slowly ditching its strictly port-town image and stepping onto the tourism stage, thanks in part to short-term rentals. Mayor Giannis Moralis has made it clear that these rentals are helping to refine Piraeus’s tourism profile. But wait, he’s not handing out free passes; support comes with strings attached. Standards and city needs must be respected.

At a recent event, where lofty agreements are usually signed and hands endlessly shook, the Mayor chimed in during the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation. This deal linked the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce with the Short-Term Accommodation Managers Association (STAMA Greece). Why? To shake things up for local tourism and, frankly, bring more cash flow into town.

Giannis Moralis praised the Chamber for capitalizing on opportunities to invigorate local businesses. He also pointed out that the partnership with STAMA strengthens the market and enhances the short-term rental scene. At least someone is making moves, right?

Positive Momentum for Local Businesses

Local shop owners are rubbing their hands with glee in this tourism upgrade talk. The Piraeus Chamber of Commerce president, Theodoros Kapralos, mentioned that these rentals attract a specific type of tourist—those who want to live like locals. I guess they’re over fancy hotels and just here to grab a bite at the neighbourhood bakery like everyone else.

The numbers don’t lie either. A rise from 326 short-term rental units in early 2022 to 544 units now suggests tourists are willing to swap posh resorts for cozy apartments. And what do they do while they’re here? They pump up the local economy because—spoiler—they’re not just here for the view.

Tourism by the Numbers

Mayor Moralis shared his optimism for the city’s future, touching on plans to better use cruise-related fees and other clever ideas to drum up tourism. But it’s not like Piraeus is perfect. Demand for temporary stays outweighs the supply, leaving some visitors to fend for themselves—or worse, take awkward commutes from elsewhere.

On the bright side, short-term rentals have raked in €15 million in revenue over the 2023-2024 period. For comparison, that’s a jump from €10 million in the previous two years. Who needs those one-bedroom Airbnb listings? 63% of the market does—because that’s precisely what dominates here.

Oh, and for anyone booking mid-summer, don’t plan on staying too long. Average stays shrink to 2.7 days during warm months as visitors scatter to nearby islands. When winter hits, they’re willing to tolerate the gloomy docks for around 3.5 days.

Hotel Scene: Slim Pickings

Now, here’s a wake-up call: Piraeus’ hotel offerings are… modest. We’re talking 47 total hotels; just one has earned the coveted five-star status. So, if you’re dreaming of ultra-luxe accommodations, you should lower your expectations (or budgets). There’s plenty of 2- and 3-star charm, though!

Want to know more about the steps Piraeus is taking? Read the original report in Greek here: Γιάννης Μώραλης: Ο Πειραιάς ενισχύει το τουριστικό του προφίλ και με την βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση