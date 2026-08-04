Heraklion Plans a Fresh Look for Christmas

The Municipality of Heraklion is preparing a renewed festive look for the 2026 holiday season, with new decorations, a redesigned central Christmas tree, and a broader effort to spread the holiday atmosphere beyond the city center.

The plans were presented during a meeting of the Heraklion Municipal Council by Deputy Mayor for Technical Works Dimitris Spyridakis, who said the installation of the city’s Christmas decorations is expected to be completed by November 30.

This year’s redesign focuses on central Heraklion and surrounding streets, where new lighting concepts and updated decorative elements will replace parts of the existing display. According to the municipality, the goal is to give the city a refreshed holiday identity while making better use of existing decorations.

New Christmas Tree and a New Home for the Festive Village

Among the most noticeable changes will be the installation of a new central Christmas tree, replacing the one used in previous years.

The municipality also plans to relocate the traditional Christmas houses, which have been set up in recent years along Dikaiosynis Street, to Georgiadis Park. The move is expected to create a dedicated festive area while easing congestion in the city center.

Holiday Spirit Beyond the Center

Rather than retiring older decorations, the municipality intends to reuse those that remain in good condition. Existing lighting and ornaments will be installed in neighborhood squares, residential districts, and suburban areas across Heraklion.

By extending the decorations beyond the historic center, city officials hope more residents will enjoy the festive atmosphere closer to home.

If work stays on schedule, Heraklion’s Christmas decorations will be fully in place by the end of November, giving locals and visitors an early start to the holiday season.