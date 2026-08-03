Pano Riza Shelter Above Zaros Gets a Second Life

The Samari Mountain Refuge, perched at an altitude of approximately 1,370 meters on the western slopes of the Zaros Gorge, has been restored thanks to the determination of residents and volunteers who refused to let the shelter fall into ruin.

After years of neglect, vandalism, and deterioration, the refuge has undergone a remarkable transformation. Volunteers have repaired and repainted the interior, reconnected the water supply, and installed new furnishings, preparing the building to welcome hikers, mountaineers, and nature lovers once again.

Local officials and residents from Zaros led the effort, with volunteers contributing countless hours of work to breathe new life into one of the area’s most important mountain shelters.

Among those taking part were Deputy Mayor Kostis Manioudakis, Community President Markos Papadogiannakis, and a dedicated team of volunteers who spent the weekend completing the final touches.

“Final coats of paint, connection to the water tank, installation of furniture… and this autumn, the refuge will reopen,” Manioudakis wrote in a social media post thanking everyone who volunteered their time and energy.

Located along routes leading toward the Rouvas Forest and the southern slopes of Mount Psiloritis, the refuge serves as an important stop for hikers exploring one of central Crete’s most beautiful mountain landscapes.