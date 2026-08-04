Protesters Block Heraklion Moires Road Over Planned Migrant Reception Center

Residents of Athanatoi and neighboring areas blocked the Heraklion–Moires national road to protest the conversion of the former Skouloudis warehouses into a temporary migrant reception facility.

Over 524 migrants landed on Crete and Gavdos in a single week, overburdening temporary holding conditions at the Port of Heraklion.

The Migration Ministry is moving forward with restoring the Skouloudis site, aiming for completion by late August 2026 despite fierce opposition from the local municipal council.

Athens pushes for coordinated EU solutions during an informal interior ministers’ summit, rejecting calls to suspend the Schengen Agreement while July arrival totals remain lower year-over-year.

Residents, local business owners, and representatives from neighboring areas have taken direct action, closing the vital Heraklion–Moires national road. Armed with banners and chants, they have made their opposition to the Skouloudis warehouse location unequivocally clear.

The protesters have stated their intention to keep the road blocked until 22:00 each day before dispersing, but they have also explicitly warned that this is not a one-day event. They plan to return daily, vowing to exhaust every institutional and legal avenue to stop the facility’s construction in their backyard.

Human Bottleneck

While the political and legal battles over the Skouloudis site play out, the immediate reality for new arrivals is grim. Over the past week, 524 migrants were detected, primarily on the southern and eastern coasts of Crete and on Gavdos.

Because the planned reception infrastructure is not yet operational, authorities have been forced to transfer these individuals to a former refrigeration facility at the Port of Heraklio. Reports from the ground describe the conditions there as extremely difficult, highlighting a severe gap between the pace of arrivals and the state’s capacity to provide humane, temporary housing.

Timeline

The path to resolving this bottleneck is mired in procedural steps:

Late July: The government officially moved to grant the former Skouloudis warehouses to the Migration Ministry.

The government officially moved to grant the former Skouloudis warehouses to the Migration Ministry. July 27: Demolition work was approved to clear the site and restore planning compliance, a necessary legal step before construction can fully proceed.

Demolition work was approved to clear the site and restore planning compliance, a necessary legal step before construction can fully proceed. Late August: Ministry sources indicate this is the target date for the facility to be completed and ready to receive occupants.

Until that date arrives, the Port of Heraklio remains the default, inadequate holding area.

EU Pressure and Falling Annual Numbers

This local crisis is unfolding against a broader European backdrop. EU interior ministers recently held an informal video conference, primarily focused on the situation in Ceuta, Spain, but inevitably touching on the broader Mediterranean migration route. Greece’s official stance remains firm: suspending the Schengen Agreement is not the solution. Athens argues that these crises require common, coordinated, and funded solutions from the European Union as a whole.

Interestingly, while the past week has seen a sharp spike in arrivals, the macro data shows a different trend. By the end of July 2026, total arrivals on Crete and Gavdos numbered fewer than 1,350. This is a significant decrease compared to the 3,624 arrivals recorded during the same period in July 2025. The current friction is not driven by a record-breaking annual surge, but by a recent, concentrated spike colliding with a total lack of ready infrastructure.