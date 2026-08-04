Nearly 900,000 passengers passed through Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport in July, once again proving that Crete is either the world’s favorite island or Europe’s largest open-air waiting room.

According to Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority, the airport welcomed 899,075 passengers during the month, with international arrivals climbing by 2.8% and domestic traffic jumping 7.1% compared with July last year.

The Germans once again led the invasion. They were followed by the British, the French, the Poles, and the Italians, all apparently reaching the same conclusion: “Let’s go somewhere with beaches and food.”

For anyone who has stood in the arrivals hall this summer, the numbers will come as absolutely no surprise. The queues have been long, the taxis have been busy, and somewhere, someone is still waiting for Aunt Helga to emerge from baggage claim.

The good news? Crete remains one of the Mediterranean’s most sought-after destinations.

The bad news? So does everyone else.