Greek Officials Roll Out 4-Phase Plan for Vaccination of Island Residents

Pin 0 Shares

Greek health authorities are putting in effect a four-phase plan for the vaccination of people against the COVID-19 on the Greek islands.

According to the Alternate Minister for Health Services Vassilis Kontozamanis, vaccinations will be carried out throughout the country, fairly – without discrimination – in accordance with the priorities set by the National Vaccination Committee. During a speech before Parliament the minister continued:

“The inoculation of the population on the islands is already in progress. It is a complex scheme due to the distinctive geographical characteristics of the island regions and the actions required for the implementation of such a large project.”

According to the plan, the first phase of vaccinations includes 18 islands, where state (National Health System – ESY) hospitals operate. These vaccinations started on January 11 with the participation of medical staff and continued from 18 January onwards with residents.

Vaccines are being distributed to these islands by air, mainly with scheduled flights, at no cost, under the supervision of the personnel of the Hellenic Armed Forces, law enforcement, and the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.

The second phase includes 13 islands, those with a population of over 3,500 permanent residents. These vaccinations will start on January 28 for residents aged over 80 years and continue with other age groups.

In a third phase to begin February 10th, 19 islands with a population between 1,000 – 3,500 permanent residents will see residents getting the jan with an emphasis on individuals over 60 years – and vulnerable groups.

The fourth phase for 42 islands with a population of less than 1,000 permanent residents will be carried out with the assistance of the Interior Ministry and local authorities, and concern all individuals over 18 years old.

According to Kontozamanis, the procedure will require the transportation of vaccines and medical personnel by air. The vaccination scheme will launch on January 27 from the small island of Kastelorizo.

Kontozamanis reiterated that vaccination is not mandatory and asked citizens to schedule an appointment through Greece’s online registration platform, at https://emvolio.gov.gr/.

Source: GTP