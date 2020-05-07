Pin 29 Shares

Greek ferries will sail at reduced capacity this summer according to Greek Maritime Affairs Minister Yiannis Plakiotaki. Occupancy will remain at 50% for high-speed ships, and 55% for passenger ships.

The minister, who plans to claim European funds to support coastal shipping, explained that the measure aims to ensure the safety of passengers against possible exposure to COVID-19 while traveling.

Passengers will have to respect specific rules while embarking on a ferry. For every occupied seat, one adjacent will remain empty. Special markings to instruct passengers where they are allowed to sit will be in place too. A standard 1.5 m distance between passengers will apply for all ships. The ship’s crew must oversee the process and compliance with the prescribed distances.

One passenger-per-cabin will be the norm for people traveling alone, while families will be allowed to occupy cabins together, up to four per cabin with prior reservations.

Thermometry screening will be in place on all ships and it will apply for passengers as well as crew members when boarding for all ferries. In case of detection of a person with a temperature higher than 37.8° C, boarding will not be allowed.