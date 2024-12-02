Moires Christmas Season Kicks Off Tomorrow

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Moires’s central square will get a festive makeover to mark the start of the Moires Christmas season. Think twinkling lights, holiday beats, and an overdose of Christmas spirit. The Municipality of Phaistos is rolling out the red carpet. They want everyone there to celebrate the best time of the year.

Villager Maria told me, “There’s nothing like it. It’s Christmas with a good dose of Cretan soul.” Enough said. Here’s what to expect:

What’s Happening?

Here’s the lineup because planning your hot chocolate breaks is serious business:

6:00 PM: Dance magic by Cambré Dance School.

Dance magic by Cambré Dance School. 7:00 PM: Sweet holiday tunes from the kiddos at Conservatory Concerto.

Sweet holiday tunes from the kiddos at Conservatory Concerto. 7:20 PM: Santa Claus makes his grand entrance. (Get your cameras ready!)

Santa Claus makes his grand entrance. (Get your cameras ready!) 7:30 PM: The mayor flips the switch on the Christmas tree lights. It’s Instagram-worthy, I swear.

The mayor flips the switch on the Christmas tree lights. It’s Instagram-worthy, I swear. 7:45 PM: More dancing. Gymway’s got some moves to show off.

More dancing. Gymway’s got some moves to show off. 8:30 PM: Live music. Everything from artsy to rock vibes by Conservatory Concerto bands.

Live music. Everything from artsy to rock vibes by Conservatory Concerto bands. 10:00 PM: A burst of Cretan music courtesy of Antonis Toupakis and epic traditional dance by Georgiladakis Schools.

Why You Don’t Want to Miss It

This isn’t just another Christmas event. It’s a nod to tradition mixed with modern fun. Santa’s stopping by, music will keep you swaying, and those Moires Christmas lights? Pure holiday magic. Villager Kostas shared, “The smiles, the food, the music—it’s how we keep our traditions alive while having fun.”

Spoiler alert: The evening promises to deliver good vibes, laughter, and enough music to make your heart feel like it’s in a happy Hallmark movie.

Turn up, enjoy the spirit, and toast to the most wonderful time of the year in Moires.