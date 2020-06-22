Greece’s Port Authorities Elevate Security Checks for Ferries

Pin 0 Shares

Security checks aboard ferries in Greece will be heightened in order to ensure Covid-19 safety precautions are adhered to. Port authority officials across Greece will conduct regular inspections onboard vessels during departures, throughout the journey, and on arrival at ports of call.

Athens officials have revised health protocols including ferry capacities in the wake of the pandemic. Ferries without cabins may travel at 60 percent capacity, while those with cabins may carry passengers at 65 percent of total berth space. Hellenic Coast Guard spokesperson Nikos Lagkadianos was cited by GTP saying:

“The Coast Guard is today launching an extensive system of regular inspections for compliance to coronavirus protection measures. The aim of the inspections is to ensure the implementation of full protection measures for crews and passengers in a period of increased movement; which is expected to increase even more with the gradual rise of tourist arrivals to our country.”

According to the news, vacationers planning to travel by ferry are advised to be at departure gates early due to health measures. The ministry also reminds passengers that they will undergo temperature checks before boarding, and they’ll be required to fill in a special form and to practice social distancing throughout the ferry, and must wear a mask when inside the ship.

Finally, the news tells travelers that travel taking advantage of airplane-type seats will be allowed but passengers must maintain empty seating on either side, in front and behind the chosen seat.