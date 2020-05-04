Greece Yacht Charters Drop by 90 Percent Over Pandemic

Pin 0 Shares

Greece yacht charter cancellations have reached 90% according to news from the industry. The news spells disaster for commercial charter sector, as hopes of reclaiming the 2020 season are dashed.

At the core of the problem is the fact that the principal yacht charter clientele, American yachtsmen, are not expected to travel abroad this season. Small to medium sized companies stand to lose the most since loan payments and other expenses will still need to be paid with our without clients.

Greece has over 5,000 islands and 16,000 km of coastline, not to mention a unique history and culture. Blessed with nearly year round sunshine, it’s a perfect yachting destination.

Antonis Stelliatos, chief of the Hellenic Professional Yacht Owners Association told Protothema this week that cancellations for yacht charters has in some cases reached 100%, and the lack of liquidity has caused great concern in all maritime tourism companies, shipowners, charterers, agent companies, etc.

The yacht charter expert went on to say unemployed sailors and associated businesses would further exacerbate an already catastrophic situation.