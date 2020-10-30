Tomorrow to Be Marked by 2020’s Rare “Blue Moon”

Pin 0 Shares

Tomorrow, a second full moon will occur in the month of October for the first time since March of 2018. The 27-day rotation of the moon’s cycles just4 happens to fall within October this year.

According to NASA, tomorrow’s full moon will occur at 15:49 CET. The phenomenon of the double moon in the same month happens on average only once every 2,7 years. The next time will be in August 2023.

In the United States, people who celebrate Halloween on October 31st will have a special light show known as the “blue moon” which is perfect for vampires and werewolves (joking).

During the second full moon of October, the moon will be located at the remote point of an elliptic orbit from the Earth (lunar apogee), at a distance of about 406.400 km (the average distance Earth-Moon is about 384.500 km).

It is thus a “micro-Moon”, the opposite of the “super-Moon” when the moon is closer to Earth too (perigee).

Source: Kathimerini.