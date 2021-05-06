Greece Records 2,093 COVID-19 Cases and 96 Deaths Over 24 Hours

Pin 0 Shares

Greece confirmed 2,093 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 6 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Wednesday, ANA reports.

Greece has recorded 352,027 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.6 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 44 infections are related to travel from abroad and 865 to other confirmed cases

There are also 96 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 10,764. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.