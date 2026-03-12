Price Caps on Fuel and Food Aim to Contain Inflation

A legislative act imposes strict limits on profit margins for fuel retailers and essential consumer goods, as part of a broader effort to prevent excessive price increases amid volatility in global energy markets.

Gas stations will be allowed a maximum margin of 12 cents per liter over the purchase price. In comparison, fuel trading companies will be limited to 5 cents above refinery cost, effectively capping the entire pricing chain from production to the pump.

Similar restrictions apply to basic food products sold in supermarkets, where the gross profit margin per product may not exceed the average level recorded in 2025, ensuring that price increases reflect real costs rather than higher commercial markups.

The measures are intended to reduce inflationary pressure on households and to stabilize the costs of transport, accommodation, and food services, sectors directly linked to tourism activity.

Violations may lead to fines of up to five million euros, with additional penalties for companies that conceal data or obstruct inspections, while the price-control framework is expected to remain in force at least until June 2026.

The intervention comes at a time when oil prices are rising again due to geopolitical tensions, raising concerns not only about household expenses but also about transport costs, travel demand, and Greece’s overall price competitiveness as a tourist destination.

Authorities aim to prevent sudden price spikes during the summer season, when fuel consumption, food demand, and tourist arrivals all increase significantly.

Fuel Margin Limits From Refinery to Pump

The new framework sets a clear ceiling on fuel price margins, limiting companies’ ability to pass excessive increases on to consumers.

Fuel trading companies may add no more than five euro cents per liter to the price at which they purchase fuel from refineries. In comparison, retail gas stations may add up to 12 cents per liter to the price they pay suppliers.

The measure effectively caps the entire price chain, from the refinery to the final sale, a step intended to prevent speculative price increases at a time when international oil prices are fluctuating sharply.

In March, the average price of unleaded gasoline ranged between approximately 1.75 and 1.87 euros per liter, with diesel and heating oil also recording noticeable increases compared with previous months.

Such changes are closely monitored in Greece, where fuel prices directly affect transport costs, shipping, and air travel, all of which influence tourism demand.

Profit Freeze on Basic Food Products

A similar mechanism will apply to essential consumer goods sold in supermarkets, including daily staples such as milk, pasta, and packaged bread.

Retailers remain free to adjust final prices, but the gross profit margin for each product may not exceed the average margin recorded during 2025.

This means that price increases are allowed only when justified by higher supply costs, not by an expansion of commercial profit.

The exact list of products included in the measure will be determined by ministerial decision, following recommendations from the market control authority. It will focus on goods considered necessary for everyday living.

The objective is to protect household purchasing power while preventing sudden inflationary shocks in the consumer basket.

Tourism Sector Sensitive to Fuel and Food Prices

The timing of the intervention is particularly important for the tourism industry, as rising fuel and food costs directly affect holiday prices.

Higher gasoline prices increase transport costs within Greece, including car rentals, taxis, and domestic travel.

Higher food prices affect restaurants, hotels, and catering services, which, in turn, influence the final cost visitors pay.

In a country where tourism accounts for a major share of economic activity, maintaining price stability during the summer season is considered essential to competitiveness, especially as travelers compare costs across Mediterranean destinations.

Authorities, therefore, aim to avoid a situation in which global energy shocks translate into higher holiday prices, potentially reducing demand.

Heavy Fines for Violations

The new regulation imposes strict penalties on companies that fail to comply with the limits.

Fines may range from 5,000 to 5 million euros, depending on the severity of the violation, and may be doubled for repeated offenses.

Additional penalties are foreseen for businesses that hide information or obstruct inspections, reinforcing the intention to enforce the measures rather than treat them as symbolic controls.

The price cap system is currently scheduled to remain in effect until June 30, 2026. However, the government has left open the possibility of lifting it earlier if market conditions improve.

For now, the decision reflects a clear concern that rising energy prices could once again affect inflation, consumer confidence, and travel costs at the start of the tourist season.