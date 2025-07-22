Eight Regional Airports Across Greece Will Close Their Runways Temporarily for Upgrades

Fraport Greece, the operator overseeing 14 bustling regional airports, announced the fourth round of what can only be described as organised chaos. Starting in November 2025, eight island airports will shut their runways like clockwork, one after another, through March 2026. Planes need a smooth surface to touch down (who knew?). Helicopters, however, will have the sky to themselves for emergency jaunts and important state missions—because who wouldn’t want to visit the islands by chopper?

Here is the complete list of regional airports facing temporary closure. If your travel agent tries to tell you otherwise, do not believe them.

Cephalonia (EFL): November 17 to December 1, 2025

November 17 to December 1, 2025 Corfu (CFU): January 12 to January 26, 2026

January 12 to January 26, 2026 Zakynthos (ZTH): February 2 to February 16, 2026

February 2 to February 16, 2026 Mykonos (JMK): Closed for 48 hours every Tuesday (from midnight Tuesday to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday) between November 18, 2025 and March 18, 2026, skipping December 23, 24, 31 and January 6, 7, probably for the holidays

Closed for 48 hours every Tuesday (from midnight Tuesday to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday) between November 18, 2025 and March 18, 2026, skipping December 23, 24, 31 and January 6, 7, probably for the holidays Mytilene (MJT): Closed for 24 hours every Tuesday (midnight to 11:59 p.m.) from November 18, 2025, to March 24, 2026, except those exact holiday dates

Closed for 24 hours every Tuesday (midnight to 11:59 p.m.) from November 18, 2025, to March 24, 2026, except those exact holiday dates Rhodes (RHO): Out of action for 24 hours weekly on Tuesdays 6 p.m. to Wednesdays 5:59 p.m., between November 18, 2025 and March 24, 2026, again dodging festive weeks

Out of action for 24 hours weekly on Tuesdays 6 p.m. to Wednesdays 5:59 p.m., between November 18, 2025 and March 24, 2026, again dodging festive weeks Samos (SMI): Runway blackout on Wednesdays (midnight to 11:59 p.m.) from November 19 to December 17, 2025—Christmas spirit prevails, with closures skipping December 23, 24, and 31

Runway blackout on Wednesdays (midnight to 11:59 p.m.) from November 19 to December 17, 2025—Christmas spirit prevails, with closures skipping December 23, 24, and 31 Santorini (JTR): Taking a whole week off, from January 12 to January 19, 2026

How the Closures Work (and Why You Should Care)

With these scheduled shutdowns, tourists planning island escapes might experience some hiccups. Flights will go quiet during each closure, unless you are riding along for medical evacuation, firefighting, or a major government crisis (in which case, congratulations on your exciting holiday story). All these “airlift yourself out” options remain, but only for helicopters. For everyone else, airport shops and kiosks stay open for business as usual—just do not expect any planes on the runway.

The upgrades are not random. Fraport Greece is on a mission (maybe with clipboards and plenty of coffee) to overhaul regional airports for better safety and capacity. Tourists will see shiny new runways and maybe fewer rough landings, assuming engineers know their stuff. The schedule, although slightly confusing, helps spread the pain so that no single airport remains offline for too long.

Travellers should check their flight details and keep an eye out for closure dates, unless they enjoy airport picnics with no departure in sight. While locals and officials get busy with the next chapter in Greek airport history, the islands will undergo a facelift and eventually experience smoother arrivals—just not when most people want them.

So, for those planning their big Greek adventure, it might be smart to double-check which airport is open. And pack some patience right next to your sunscreen.