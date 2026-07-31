RevitUp.direct is proud to continue its flagship event, established as the premier professional gathering for Revenue Management, Digital Marketing, and Hospitality Technology in Greece and Cyprus. This year, the bar is being raised even higher.

The 6th Revenue MasterClass by RevitUp.direct will take place on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Candia Maris Hotel in Heraklion, Crete. The event will bring together top names in technology and hospitality, including global giants such as Expedia Group, Google, HolidayCheck, IDeaS, and PlusGrade, alongside industry leaders like webhotelier | primalres, RoomPulse, Wallbid, and more. This represents a rare and unprecedented concentration of expertise for the Greek and Cypriot markets.

Under the central theme “Lookers to Bookers: Turning Data into Bookings,” the MasterClass will focus on pricing, data utilization, distribution, and the integration of technology into commercial decision-making—factors that today determine the profitability of every hotel.

The lineup of keynote speakers includes the globally renowned Professor Dimitrios Buhalis from Bournemouth University in the UK, a leading expert specializing in eTourism and Artificial Intelligence.

The MasterClass will also offer specialized workshops and extensive networking opportunities, culminating in the established Cocktail & Buffet Networking Event. Attendance is free and targeted exclusively at hotels and tourist accommodations. The detailed agenda and registration information will be announced shortly.

Under the auspices of:

About RevitUp.direct: RevitUp.direct is a leading provider of comprehensive Revenue Management and Digital Marketing solutions, exclusively for the hospitality industry. With a team of 35+ specialized professionals and over 20 years of experience, RevitUp.direct supports hotels and resorts in Greece and Cyprus to maximize their revenue, increase direct bookings, and leverage the power of data in an ever-evolving market.

Contact: 14 Konstantinoupoleos St., 71304, Heraklion, Crete | Tel.: +30 2810 800248 Cyprus | Tel.: +357 99157695 E-mail: hello@revitup.direct | www.revitup.direct