Gender Equality in Tourism: Breaking Barriers, One Step at a Time

The Irony of Gender Equality in Tourism

Tourism, an industry overflowing with sunny brochures and promises of a brighter world, hides deep shadows when it comes to gender equality. Sure, women constitute 54% of the global tourism workforce (UNWTO, 2022). But hold the applause for those stats—most of these jobs are low-paid, dead-end positions with little room for advancement. Leadership roles? Women rarely see that summit. The numbers are stark, even in countries like Greece where tourism sustains the economy.

Glittering Industry, Grim Realities

Tourism is a well-oiled machine, powering economies, supporting cultural exchanges, and occasionally masking glaring inequalities. Globally, it’s a dynamic pillar contributing to growth, yet it continues to fail its most dedicated workforce: women. Across the spectrum—accommodations, transportation, and family-run businesses—women work tirelessly. But for all this effort, they face steep pay gaps between 14% to 16%, limited opportunities for promotion, and, wait for it, unpaid labor dressed up as “helping the family.”

In Greece, the story isn’t much brighter. Women make up 126,798 of 282,283 jobs in food services and 56,037 of 100,314 roles in accommodation. Yet leadership? Forget it. Women snag less than 30% of high-level positions in tourism businesses (SETE, 2022). Even more disheartening, only a quarter of managerial roles across the sector belong to women, lagging behind industries like finance and manufacturing.

Leadership: The Mountain Few Can Climb

Now comes the part few in tourism like to admit: Women don’t just stumble on their climb to leadership; they face a full-blown obstacle course. Stereotypes around their competence, limited mentorship opportunities, and the usual sprinkle of workplace bias ensure that most women stay firmly planted at the bottom rung. It’s not just unfair—it’s shortsighted.

Studies (World Economic Forum, 2023) show organizations with more women in top positions outperform their competitors, showcase greater innovation, and actually adopt sustainable business models. Yet, many tourism businesses run on a paradox: aspiring to global competitiveness while sidelining the very demographic that could elevate them.

A Long Road to Equality in Tourism

Throwing glossy mission statements at the problem and hoping it disappears hasn’t worked. What’s needed is an overhaul:

Education and Training : Leadership workshops and mentorship programs for women to break entrenched biases.

: Leadership workshops and mentorship programs for women to break entrenched biases. Fair Work Policies : Flexible hours, stronger maternity policies, and actionable anti-discrimination practices—not just fine print.

: Flexible hours, stronger maternity policies, and actionable anti-discrimination practices—not just fine print. Pay Transparency : Admit there’s a wage gap, and then, here’s an idea, fix it.

: Admit there’s a wage gap, and then, here’s an idea, fix it. Global Collaboration: International organizations like UNWTO and ITF are already rolling up their sleeves to tackle these issues in transport and beyond.

Oddly enough, tourism has every reason to champion gender equality. Diversified management isn’t “inclusive fluff”; it’s a bottom-line booster. Women in leadership bring fresh perspectives, enhance decision-making, and ultimately offer tourism companies that “edge” they endlessly market in their brochures.

Beyond Tokenism

Gender equality in tourism isn’t a matter of PR-friendly headlines. It’s an urgent call for systemic reform. The future of the industry depends on attracting—and retaining—talent across all levels. Inspirational speeches won’t cut it. Governments, private businesses, and institutions must collaborate to build a sector that finally values its female workforce enough to let them lead. Because what’s the point in showcasing a world of opportunities for tourists when half the workforce remains sidelined?