Gebana Imports Organic Avocados from Crete

Gebana imports organic avocados grown in northwestern Crete.

20 small family farms cultivate on plots averaging 1.2 hectares.

Collaboration with the Technical University of Crete ensures efficient water use.

Only August to mid-September require irrigation, using drip systems.

Orders are shipped directly from Chania to Germany in eco-friendly cartons.

Deliveries available November–January, in 3.8 kg boxes (12–26 fruits).

Crete’s Green Side: Avocados with a Conscience

Avocados often carry the stigma of being “thirsty crops,” draining groundwater in regions where water is scarce. But on the lush northwestern coast of Crete, the story unfolds differently. Here, in the foothills of the White Mountains near Chania, 20 small family farms are cultivating organic avocados with care and foresight.

These farmers, each managing an average of just 1.2 hectares, draw on the island’s generous winter rains and mountain snowmelt. The soil remains moist well into summer, while mulching with grasses and legumes keeps roots shaded and nourished. Thanks to this natural abundance, their trees require irrigation only for a brief stretch—from August to mid-September—always with water-saving drip systems.

Science Meets Tradition

In a region where climate change and tourism pressures threaten water security, innovation is essential. That is why the avocado growers of Chania have partnered with the Technical University of Crete. Weather stations in the groves feed real-time data to researchers, who calculate precise weekly irrigation needs. Plans for rainwater tanks are also underway, ensuring every drop is valued.

Gebana plays a vital role in this equation. By supporting these farmers and exporting their harvests, the fair-trade company helps preserve a model of agriculture that respects both land and community. After harvest, the fruits are packed right in Chania and shipped directly in their original cartons to customers in Germany who pre-order them.

This short route from the grove to the kitchen table reduces CO₂ emissions and eliminates artificial ripening. The avocados arrive firm and mature naturally at home, just as nature intended.

How to Enjoy Gebana’s Cretan Avocados:

Ripen at room temperature; they soften in just a few days.

Speed up the process by placing them in a paper bag with apples.

Store in the refrigerator once ripe to keep fresh for about 10 days.

Availability

Varieties: Fuerte organic avocados.

Order: Now open for pre-orders via Gebana.

Delivery: November, December, January.

Package: 3.8 kg box, about 12–26 fruits depending on size.

Pricing: EUR 49 per 3.8 kg box, EUR 12.89 per 1 kg

These Cretan avocados are more than a fruit. They are a promise that farming, when done with care, can work hand in hand with the rhythms of the land and the needs of the future.