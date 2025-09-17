Argophilia

French Tourist, 70, Found Unconscious in the Sea in Sitia

- September 17th, 2025 10:04 am

A 70-year-old French man was found unconscious at Kato Zakros Beach. Despite being transferred to the local hospital, he was pronounced dead.

  • A 70-year-old French tourist was pulled from the sea at Kato Zakros, Sitia.
  • Emergency services rushed him to the Sitia General Hospital – Health Center.
  • Doctors confirmed his death upon arrival.
  • The Sitia Port Authority has launched an investigation.
  • The Forensic Service of Heraklion has ordered an autopsy.

What began as an ordinary September morning in Kato Zakros, Sitia, ended in tragedy. A 70-year-old French visitor was found unconscious in the sea near the small harbor. Locals and bathers alerted the authorities immediately, and within minutes, emergency responders were on the scene.

The man was transported by ambulance (EKAB) to the General Hospital – Health Center of Sitia. Despite the efforts of medical staff, doctors could only confirm that he had passed away.

Authorities Begin Their Investigation

The Sitia Port Authority issued a formal statement on the incident:

“In the morning hours of yesterday, the Port Authority of Sitia was informed that a 70-year-old foreign national (French citizen) was retrieved unconscious from the sea area of the small harbor of Kato Zakros, Sitia. He was transported by EKAB ambulance to the General Hospital – Health Center of Sitia, where his death was confirmed. The Port Authority of Sitia is conducting the preliminary investigation, while an autopsy has been ordered by the Forensic Service of Heraklion.”

An autopsy will now determine the precise cause of death. Meanwhile, the French tourist community in eastern Crete has been left in shock, as visitors and locals alike mourn the sudden loss.

Authorities noted that September has already been particularly tragic in the region. In addition to this incident, two more people lost their lives to drowning in eastern Crete over the past seven days.

