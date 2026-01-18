Gastronomy Village takes place February 6–8 .

. Venue: DEKK Exhibition Center, Gouves (Heraklion, Crete)

(Heraklion, Crete) Focus: local Cretan cuisine, gastronomy tourism, and hotel food and beverage operations.

Includes workshops, tastings (olive oil and wine), and talks on nutrition, tourism, and local production.

Special programming: Cretan Breakfast, creative Cretan cuisine, and Minoan cooking experiences.

Crete does not need lessons in food. It needs stages where its food can speak properly—without being reduced to “dakos and vibes.” That is precisely what the new Gastronomy Village section of the 100% Hotel Show aims to do at the DEKK Exhibition Center in Gouves, bringing together local producers, chefs, hospitality professionals, and anyone who still believes that culture can be served on a plate.

Running from Friday, February 6 to Sunday, February 8, 2026, the program focuses on Cretan gastronomy, local cuisine, and the reality of hotel kitchens and professional food service. This behind-the-scenes machinery feeds tourism and keeps standards alive when the season gets intense.

Friday, February 6: Cretan Breakfast, Protein, and a Serious Lineup of Talks

Day one begins with the Olympic Gastronomy Team presenting the Cretan Breakfast, underlining how tightly the food story ties back to the primary sector and local products. There is also commentary on the benefits of breakfast by clinical nutritionist Stelios Linardakis—a reminder that Crete’s cuisine is not only delicious. It is also functional.

The cooking sessions set the tone with:

High-protein brunch and smoothies

Finger food

Handmade kalitsounia and pies baked on a stone

Midday and afternoon talks zoom out into the big picture: gastronomy as economic leverage, cultural heritage, public health, and sustainability.

Speakers include:

Vangelis Karkanakis, President of the Heraklion Chamber of Commerce

Eirini Choudetsanaki, President of the Agri-food Partnership of Crete

Despoina Plevraki, Deputy Mayor (education/culture/AMEA/equality/volunteering/lifelong learning)

Andreas N. Margioris, endocrinologist-diabetologist, University of Crete

In the afternoon, the day turns delicious again with tastings:

Eliama EVOO tasting experience

Wine tasting from Sacred Mountain

Dessert highlights, including restaurant-style sweets with olive as a base

And even a cake presentation with fondant decoration for the visual learners (and future wedding planners).

Saturday, February 7: Tradition Evolves, Hotels Speak, and Olive Oil Takes the Wheel

Saturday is about the big identity question: what does “Cretan gastronomy” mean today—especially when visitors expect authenticity and refinement?

The Olympic Gastronomy Team presents Cretan gastronomy: tradition and evolution, with hands-on sessions such as:

pies and tarts

handmade pasta with plant-based coloring

creative Cretan cuisine balancing tradition and innovation

The hotel world gets the microphone too, with a focus on the “from land to plate” model and tourism value.

Key talks include:

Nikolaos Chalkiadakis, President of the Heraklion Hoteliers Association (Cactus Hotels)

Dr. Angelos Th. Zamanis, CEO PNOE IKE & Sacred Mountain (on how local products and wine can raise tourism revenue by 12–22%)

The practical core of the day leans heavily into:

olive oil cooking techniques

restaurant desserts built on local raw ingredients

tastings focused on olive oil quality, defects, and characteristics

wine tastings featuring estates including Silva Daskalaki and Patergianakis

The final talk segment turns toward tourism health and inclusive travel themes:

Giorgos Pitsoulis, Deputy Regional Governor (health sector)

Giorgos Kapellakis, President of the Hellenic Paralympic Committee

Plus nutrition-focused sessions on the modern relevance of the Cretan diet

And yes, the day ends properly: siropiasta sweets—because Greece does not do moderation in syrup.

Sunday, February 8: Minoan Cooking and the Most Cretan Thing Possible—Sand and Fire

Sunday shifts into a theme tourists actually crave when done right: Minoan civilization through food.

The team “travels” into Minoan gastronomy by presenting:

cooking techniques on sand

cooking with replicas of Minoan vessels

dishes based on Minoan raw materials

Talks connect diet, heritage, and applied kitchen design:

traditional Cretan diet and edible wild plants

gastronomy as intangible cultural heritage

designing the ideal professional kitchen (smart appliances included)

Later, there is an experience many will remember:

presentation with replica Minoan cooking vessels and antikristo

The closing talks bring the story full circle—bread, wine, oil, and identity:

the famous triad (“ψωμί, κρασί και έλαιον”) through the Knossos archives

the Cretan diet from the Minoan era to today and its role in health

olive oil diplomacy: quality, identity, and international markets

plant dyes (alka(n)a / “boultsana”) and traditional product preservation

The hidden value of this event lies not in its agenda. It is the direction.

Gastronomy Village does something Crete needs more of: it connects the primary sector, the hospitality industry, and the cultural narrative into one coherent message. That is what makes local cuisine a real tourism product—not a decorative side dish.

If Crete wants visitors who respect the island rather than consume it, this is the path: teach them to taste it properly first.

