Tom Wesselmann at the Gagosian Athens

An exhibition dedicated to the work of Tom Wesselmann is now on view at Gagosian Athens, bringing together a selection of the artist’s well-known Seascapes, Still Lifes, and Nudes, along with drawings that trace the evolution of his distinctive style.

Wesselmann remains one of the most recognizable figures of American Pop Art, known for reworking classical themes through the visual language of modern advertising, graphic design, and mass media. His paintings often revisit traditional subjects such as the reclining nude, the still life, or the coastal landscape, but present them with sharp color, simplified forms, and an unmistakably contemporary edge.

The exhibition in Athens focuses on works that illustrate how the artist transformed familiar genres into bold, flat compositions that blur the line between fine art and popular culture. Rather than rejecting tradition, Wesselmann approached it with irony and clarity, turning everyday objects, body fragments, and seaside imagery into striking visual statements.

Drawings included in the show reveal the precision behind the apparent simplicity of his paintings, offering insight into the process that led to some of his most iconic images.

Admission to the exhibition is free, allowing visitors to experience a significant chapter of post-war American art at one of the city’s leading contemporary galleries.