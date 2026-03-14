Argophilia

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Heraklion Tragedy as Four-Month-Old Baby Found Dead in Crib

- March 14th, 2026 11:51 pm

A four-month-old baby was found dead in Heraklion Crete. Authorities ordered a forensic examination to determine the cause of death after the tragic incident.

A four-month-old baby was found dead in Heraklion Crete. Authorities ordered a forensic examination to determine the cause of death after the tragic incident.

A tragic incident shocked the community of Heraklion on Saturday morning, after a four-month-old baby was found dead in its crib at the family home.
According to initial information, the child’s mother discovered the infant unresponsive and immediately contacted emergency services. Paramedics who arrived at the scene confirmed the baby’s death, leaving the family in a state of shock.
The infant’s body was transferred to the forensic service in Heraklion, where an autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities say the examination is necessary before any conclusions can be drawn.
In statements given to police, the parents explained that the baby had been crying persistently during the previous night. At some point, the child calmed down, leading them to believe the discomfort was due to common infant colic, a condition many families experience during the first months of life.
Because of the sudden and unexplained nature of the death, an investigation has been opened, as is standard procedure in such cases. Officials stressed that the forensic findings will be crucial in clarifying what happened.
Incidents involving very young children are rare but deeply distressing, and they often leave families waiting for answers that only medical examination can provide. For now, the community remains shaken, as authorities work to determine the circumstances behind the loss.

About Kostas Raptis

Kostas Raptis is a reporter living in Heraklion, Crete, where he covers the fast-moving world of AI and smart technology. He first discovered the island in 2016 and never quite forgot it—finally making the move in 2022. Now based in the city he once only dreamed of calling home, Kostas brings a curious eye and a human touch to the stories shaping our digital future.

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