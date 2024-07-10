Archaeological Site of Elefsina Gets Remodelled Entrance

The Ministry of Culture has embarked on an extensive renovation of the entrance to the archaeological site of Elefsina. This effort aims to showcase the Sacred Way and add modern infrastructure. Following the discovery of ancient road traces and structures, the proposed site for the new entrance building was revised. The updated design accentuates the newly found section of the Sacred Way while preserving the exposed walls of adjacent late Roman buildings.

Photorealistic rendering of the future entrance to the archaeological site of Elefsina (Source: Ministry of Culture)

Enhancements and Modifications at the Archaeological Site of Elefsina

Several significant improvements are planned for the archaeological site of Elefsina, including:

Connecting the entrance to Heroes’ Square

Building a new route for disabled visitors

Upgrading overall infrastructure and visitor amenities

These changes are aimed at making the site more accessible, clear, and integrated with the nearby urban areas.

Photorealistic rendering of the entrance to the archaeological site of Elefsina (Source: Ministry of Culture)

Specific Project Features

The redesigned entrance to the archaeological site of Elefsina includes:

Fencing Adjustments : Changing the entrance area’s fencing geometry to expand shared spaces.

: Changing the entrance area’s fencing geometry to expand shared spaces. Relocating Supporting Functions : Existing utility areas like offices and restrooms will be removed to highlight the Sacred Way and restore the entrance to the Roman court.

: Existing utility areas like offices and restrooms will be removed to highlight the Sacred Way and restore the entrance to the Roman court. New Entrance Building : Constructing a 106 sq.m. facility to house a shop, restrooms, and a publishing house, placed to eliminate visual barriers between the city and the site.

: Constructing a 106 sq.m. facility to house a shop, restrooms, and a publishing house, placed to eliminate visual barriers between the city and the site. Entrance Platform Creation : Designing a small platform for guided tours, resting, and site viewing inside the new entrance.

: Designing a small platform for guided tours, resting, and site viewing inside the new entrance. Parking Prohibition : Banning vehicle parking at the entrance.

: Banning vehicle parking at the entrance. Open Museum Concept : Arranging archaeological finds in an open museum layout.

: Arranging archaeological finds in an open museum layout. Soft Lighting: Installing gentle lighting to enhance the site’s integration with the cityscape.

Visitor Experience

Visitors will now follow the Sacred Way to reach the entrance of the archaeological site of Elefsina. They will walk past a pit showcasing ancient road remains, with educational materials available. After purchasing tickets, they will proceed through a fenced open pit along the old road’s northern axis. The entrance also features a disability-accessible route.

The effort to upgrade the archaeological site of Elefsina, alongside the under-construction new Archaeological Museum, funded by the Kanellopoulos Foundation, aims to reveal the site’s contemporary significance. This restoration coincides with Eleusis’s role as the European Capital of Culture in 2023, reaffirming its status as a significant destination where visitors can explore its rich history and vibrant present.