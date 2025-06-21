Fire Hazard Category 4 Alert For June 22 in Greece

Very high fire danger (fire hazard category 4) expected for Sunday, June 22, 2025

Warning from the Ministry for Climate Crisis & Civil Protection

Most at-risk: Attica, Central Greece (Evia), Crete (Rethymno, Heraklion, Lasithi), North Aegean islands ;

; All local authorities are on alert and civil defense ready;

Strict ban on outdoor burning and risky activities;

Citizen advisory: No grilling, no machinery with sparks, no burning fields;

“During the fire season, the burning of fields is strictly forbidden;”

Anyone who spots a fire should dial 199 at once;

Full details and safety tips at civilprotection.gov.gr

The Ministry for Climate Crisis & Civil Protection has declared a fire hazard category 4 for Sunday, June 22, 2025. Officially, that means “very high fire danger.” Unofficially? Keep your sandals on high alert and water handy.

High risk doesn’t even start to sum up the mood. The iconic region of Attica (where the olive trees lean like gossiping grandmothers), all of Evia, most of Crete from Heraklion to Lasithi, and pretty much the entire North Aegean archipelago (Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria)—they’re all painted a fire-hazard red on today’s map. And if you happen to be wandering these spots, you’re not the only one on edge. The General Secretariat for Civil Protection has already sounded the alarm, prompting state agencies, local governments, and every village square mayor to “be on increased readiness for civil protection” (official word, not a suggestion).

What This Means on the Ground—And in the Olive Groves

To spell it out, here are the critical details for living with fire hazard category 4 as your not-so-friendly neighbor:

Absolutely no burning of grass, twigs, or field leftovers.

No use of equipment that can spark a fire (think grinders, welding torches, or even that trusty chainsaw).

(think grinders, welding torches, or even that trusty chainsaw). Those alfresco summer barbecues? Put them on ice (literally, if you can). No grilling outdoors if you live in these areas.

if you live in these areas. Avoid beehive smoking, tossing lit cigarettes, or any careless outdoor act.

Some things are non-negotiable: “During the fire season, the burning of fields is strictly forbidden” (straight from the ministry’s press release).

The government isn’t just hoping for good luck. They’ve instructed every official from the bustling corridors of Athens to sleepy island council offices to stay primed for an instant response. Preparations hum in the background—firefighters ready at the edge of pine forests, phone lines polished for emergency calls (remember: 199, no country code needed).

Meanwhile, both curious tourists and residents are strongly advised to “exercise exceptional caution in any outdoor activity that could spark a fire through negligence.” Not to sound dramatic, but all it takes is one stray match and a breeze for that postcard-perfect scene to shift from charming to catastrophic.

For the Thoroughly Concerned

For those needing a more measured tone (and let’s face it, sometimes it helps), the official advice is to immediately notify the Fire Service at 199 if smoke or flames appear. That, and to consult the ever-updated self-protection guidelines online at civilprotection.gov.gr, which, in a bureaucratic calm, holds a well-stocked library of advice just waiting for a nervous click.

The weather might not wait for us to catch up, but at least, for one more day, everyone gets a heads-up: let’s keep Greece’s beauty unsinged.