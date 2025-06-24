Wildfires Rage on Chios and Crete: Villages Evacuated

Fires raged across two of Greece’s iconic islands over the past 48 hours, prompting mass evacuations, severe infrastructure damage, and a nationwide emergency response.

On Chios, the blaze erupted with terrifying speed, forcing residents from 17 villages, including Dafnonas, Nea Moni, Resta, and Agia Paraskevi. Flames reached as far as the Monastery of Agios Markos, which was reportedly engulfed. Additional fires were reported near Leptopoda in the island’s north.

By Monday morning, over 190 firefighters, including 11 ground units, 38 vehicles, and four aircraft, had been deployed. The Greek Army joined local authorities, offering water tankers and logistical support. The Fire Service’s Mobile Operational Centre, OLYMPOS, was activated to coordinate efforts from this hard-to-reach island.

Meanwhile, on Crete, a new front opened in the Kato Asites area of Heraklion. Over 50 firefighters and 23 vehicles, including aerial units, were dispatched as high winds complicated containment efforts.

Back on Chios, the fire also crippled the island’s power grid. According to local officials:

Despite the use of generators, desalination plants, drilling rigs, and pumping stations remain without power. Several areas have suffered severe network damage, which has not yet been fully restored.

The situation remains critical, with reinforcements arriving from Athens and Thessaloniki, and fire crews working through the night to contain flare-ups across both islands.

As Greece faces another summer of escalating climate pressures, these twin infernos serve as stark reminders of the growing volatility across the Mediterranean basin.