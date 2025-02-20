followgreen: Heraklion’s Trash-to-Treasure Training Camps

#followgreen: The Municipality of Heraklion has decided that recycling isn’t just for bins and back alleys—it’s also coming to the basketball courts, soccer fields, and swimming pools. In a wonderfully ironic twist, the place known for its ancient ruins is now hell-bent on preserving today’s plastic bottles. The city’s “followgreen program” has turned its attention to athletic facilities, appealing to those who can shoot hoops but can’t shoot trash into the correct bin.

Two informational events are set to take place today. The first will interrupt lunchtime at the Pancretan Stadium at noon. The second? Right when you were planning your afternoon coffee, at 3:00 PM, in the Lido Pool complex. The goal? Besides mildly inconveniencing your schedule, it aims to inspire athletes, coaches, parents, and spectators to recycle like it’s the Olympics. Deputy Mayor Nikos Gialitakis claims the initiative is “key” because sports venues churn out recyclable materials faster than a marathon runner at the finish line.

Moving Past Sports: Schools Join the Recycling Craze

Is that all? Not by a long shot. The real recycling blitz is happening in Heraklion’s schools. This isn’t about just sticking a paper bin in the hallway. Nope, we’re talking full-on student recycling competitions, digital tracking dashboards (because every recycling program needs a tech angle), and even art projects designed to make kids rethink trash. Over 300 cardboard recycling bins are being handed out like snacks at a school fundraiser, aiming to transform classrooms into eco-factories.

The cherry on top? Award ceremonies at the end of the school year to honour the MVPs of recycling. Kindergarteners and elementary school students will even dive into creating eco-themed artwork, proving that finger paint and environmental ambition make a killer combo.

Recap: What Does All This Mean?

Heraklion is giving recycling a makeover (details in Greek)—it’s no longer boring; it’s a community sport.

Thursday’s events will gather sports fans to learn how recycling fits their lifestyle.

Schools take on a more creative and structured role, making waste less wasteful.

What’s left to say? Heraklion is getting serious about separating trash, and if locals play ball, the payoff could be big. Or at least, a little less garbage cluttering up the city.