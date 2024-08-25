EU Restores Liquid Restrictions at Airports

New rules enforce a 100ml limit for liquids, gels, and aerosols in carry-on bags.

All liquids must be in a clear plastic bag for security screening.

Restrictions are reintroduced uniformly, reversing recent leniencies.

Explosive Detection Systems now adhere to updated regulations.

Additional guidelines cover cabin luggage weight, size, and item limits.

Starting September 1st, travellers flying out of European Union airports will face renewed restrictions on carry-on liquids. These measures will mandate passengers to limit liquids, gels, pastes, and aerosols to containers smaller than 100ml. These items must be placed in a transparent plastic bag and presented at airport security checkpoints.

This action represents a shift back to stricter measures after recently relaxed rules due to deploying advanced C3 scanning technologies. The updated regulations are set to be uniformly enforced across all European Union airports, even those previously operating with leniencies afforded by Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB).

Cabin Luggage Regulations

In addition to the liquid restrictions, the European Commission has also set new limits on hand luggage. Passengers may carry one cabin bag that does not exceed a weight of 10 kilograms. Furthermore, a small personal item such as a handbag, backpack, or laptop bag is permitted, provided it fits beneath the seat in front of the traveller. The specific size limits dictate that cabin bags, including handles and wheels, must not surpass 55 x 40 x 20cm, while personal items should remain within 40 x 30 x 15cm.

These rules come as measures to streamline and enhance airport security across the continent. Travellers should brace for heightened scrutiny and prepare their belongings to ensure a smoother and more efficient passage through European airports. This approach aims to balance security and convenience, ensuring all passengers’ safety and smooth transit.