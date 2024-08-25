OMW: A New Health Marvel

Olive oil by-product, olive mill wastewater (OMW), is packed with health benefits.

OMW is a significant source of polyphenols, surpassing extra virgin olive oil.

Research suggests OMW aids heart health, reduces inflammation, and supports exercise recovery.

Studies indicate potential in cancer prevention and treatment.

Olive oil has long been treasured for its numerous health benefits and culinary delights. Frequently described as “liquid gold,” it is recognized for its anti-inflammatory properties, heart health benefits, digestive support, and potential lifespan extension. However, the spotlight is now shifting to olive mill wastewater (OMW), a previously overlooked by-product of olive oil production.

OMW emerges after olives undergo crushing and oil extraction, leaving behind a mix of water and residual plant material. Historically, challenges arose from improper disposal, posing risks to soil and water quality. Surprisingly, this by-product is becoming prominent due to its potential to protect health due to its abundant beneficial compounds.

Scientific Discoveries in Olive Mill Wastewater

OMW is rich in phytochemicals, notably polyphenols, which promote gut health and more. Remarkably, it contains up to ten times the phytochemicals in extra virgin olive oil. Italian researcher Adriana Albini spearheaded a decade-long study exploring OMW’s benefits, finding promising results in cancer prevention and therapy for lung, prostate, colon, and breast cancers.

Studies underline OMW’s advantages in supporting cardiovascular health, advancing exercise recovery, and boosting other metabolic indicators. Albini highlights plants’ natural metabolite defences against threats, drawing parallels to potential human protection against diseases. This parallel suggests these plant-derived compounds could bolster our health similarly.

Hydroxytyrosol, the most prevalent among at least 30 polyphenols found in OMW, holds promise for enhancing brain function and heart health while mitigating inflammation. Integrating such phytochemicals, akin to those in the Mediterranean diet, is linked to a lower risk of various diseases. As researchers continue to explore OMW, its role in a healthy diet becomes increasingly evident.

Olive oil production and valorization of olive mill wastewater products.

Ancient and Modern Applications

Historical accounts from ancient Rome describe the use of “amurca,” a by-product of olive oil, for diverse purposes, highlighting the enduring value of olive derivatives. Current scientific explorations delve into the efficacy of OMWW extracts, particularly in their potential cancer-suppressing and anti-angiogenic effects. Among these extracts, A009 shows remarkable promise, outperforming hydroxytyrosol (HT) in various laboratory tests. Beyond cancer, A009 displays cardioprotective properties, reducing chemotherapy-related heart damage and inflammation.

The broad spectrum of beneficial effects from OMWW and other olive-based products continues to draw attention worldwide. With ongoing research, these extracts hold substantial promise as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, or dietary supplements, particularly in cancer prevention and co-treatment strategies. Their potential for cardioprotection opens innovative cardio-oncology possibilities, showcasing this ancient crop’s dynamic benefits in contemporary health applications.