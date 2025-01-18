Comprehensive Survey Sets Stage for Ermou Street Redevelopment in Athens

Ermou Street was one of the first thoroughfares designed in modern Athens. Architects Stamatios Kleanthis and Eduard Schaubert included the area in the original 1833 city plan. Its deep history as a commercial hub makes its upcoming transformation even more significant, preserving its charm while improving its functionality.

The Tech Services team at Development Athens S.A. completed a detailed survey of Ermou Street as a first step in revamping one of the city’s busiest and most historic shopping avenues. By addressing both horizontal and vertical layouts, they’ve created a foundation for renovation plans that will impact everyday pedestrians and tourists alike.

“The newly-formed Technical Service at Development Athens S.A. has taken on a dynamic role, supporting municipal technical departments. The Ermou survey, completed just days ago, is the first step toward advancing the redevelopment of Athens’ historic pedestrian street,” said Giannis Georgizas, CEO of Development Athens S.A.

What Was Mapped?

Over 700 meters of Ermou Street have been thoroughly documented, starting from Syntagma Square and ending at Monastiraki. The survey captured key elements of the streetscape:

Street paving and plant installations

Lighting positions and drainage systems

Fire hydrants and fountains

Roadside signs and urban furniture

Arches and building facades along the way

This meticulous recording extended to nearby arcades and architectural details, ensuring no stone (or sign) was left unmarked.

Scaled diagrams at 1:100 were created after the on-site survey to document the existing streetscape and highlight preserved buildings lining the street. Such a level of detail will be crucial in maintaining Ermou Street’s historic character during renovations.

Tourists walking down Ermou Street might not notice the subtle details that make it such a central part of Athens. But this redevelopment ensures future visitors will enjoy better pathways, enhanced lighting, and well-maintained seating. Whether shoppers or history buffs, everyone benefits. Modernized while honouring its heritage, the street will remain a standout destination in the heart of the Greek capital.

Αναπτυξιακή Εταιρεία Δήμου Αθηναίων: Αποτύπωση της Ερμού με στόχο την ωρίμανση του έργου ανάπλασης